(Update to midday)
* HSI down 1.5 pct, Shanghai Comp off 1.1 pct
* AIA down 8.1 pct after AIG stake sale priced at bottom
* Chinese financials weak on fund raising fears
* Growth-sensitive sectors hit on slowing China demand
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 6 Hong Kong and China
shares fell on Tuesday as investors took profits in the
financials and growth-sensitive sectors that led this year's
rally, worried that any further attempts at stake sales could be
priced at big discounts.
AIA Group Ltd slumped 8.1 percent after American
International Group Inc (AIG) priced its sale for Asia's
third-largest insurer, widely seen as a quality name, at the
bottom of expectations, indicating a broader shift towards
bleaker sentiment.
This caused concerns that the same might happen for
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the
mainland's biggest lender, in which Goldman Sachs was reported
to be looking to cut its stake. ICBC lost 2.7 percent in Hong
Kong and 0.7 percent in Shanghai.
"It's a downward spiral going on right now. There's weakness
across the board. We are pretty early in this shift in
sentiment, so it's not possible to call a bottom to this
correction now," said Alex Wong, Ample Finance's director of
asset management.
The broader Hang Seng Index closed 1.5 percent down
at 20,944.5 and the market appeared vulnerable on the charts.
There was no immediate technical support seen, with its 200-day
moving average, currently at 20,244.1, still some way off.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.1 percent down
at 2,417.3 at midday. The China Enterprises Index of the
top mainland listings in Hong Kong slipped 2.2 percent.
Shanghai-listed Industrial Bank Co priced its
26.4 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) share placement at a 9 percent
discount to its 14 yuan price before trading resumed on Tuesday
for the first time since Feb. 28.
Industrial Bank, seen as a mid-sized bank, lost 3 percent to
sink to its lowest since Feb. 2.
Before this week, the Hang Seng Index had gained 17
percent since the start of the year, the China Enterprises Index
was up 18 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index
was up 12 percent.
CHINA GROWTH CONCERNS HIT CYCLICALS
Market watchers pointed to fresh data from China for
inflation, retail sales and industrial output expected on
Friday, trade on Saturday and money supply and loan growth from
Saturday as the next catalysts.
Corporate earnings are also in focus. Chinese consumer
giant, Want Want China declined 2.8 percent ahead of
its full 2011 earnings report at the midday trading break that
saw its headline net profit bettering
expectations.
Growth-sensitive names were hard hit on Tuesday. In a note
to clients, Jefferies analysts advised profit-taking on
construction machinery shares, in the expectation that China
will not step up fixed assets investment.
Changsa Zoomlion Heavy Industry slumped 7.4
percent. Before this week, it was up 46 percent in 2012, but it
has lost more than 10 percent this week.
Geely Auto fell 7.7 percent to HK$3.24 with
traders citing a downgrade by HSBC to underweight from neutral.
Before Tuesday, the Chinese automaker had surged 106 percent in
2012 after fall 50 percent last year.
(Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)