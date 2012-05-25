(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.3 pct, CSI300 sheds 0.5 pct
* Chinese banks hit by report of possible loan target miss
* Chinese railway sector strong
* GOME stronger ahead of quarterly earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 25 Hong Kong shares fell on
Friday, poised for a third-straight weekly loss that has almost
levelled gains on the Hang Seng Index for the year, with the
European debt crisis and slowing Chinese economy unnerving
investors.
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.3 percent at midday,
taking its losses for the week to 1.8 percent. It is now up only
0.9 percent on the year, having retraced more than 50 percent of
its rise from October lows to February highs.
Mainland Chinese markets were also weaker. Midday trading
volume in Shanghai sank to the lowest in almost two months. The
Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.4 percent, while the
large cap-focused CSI300 shed 0.5 percent.
"Funds are still cutting positions, with some seeing some
redemption pressures. We are trading at low valuations, but
nobody is buying because of the various sources of uncertainty
now," said Wang Ao-chao, UOB Kay Hian's Shanghai-based head of
research.
Shares of China's two biggest lenders were the top drags on
the Hang Seng benchmark, with sentiment further aggravated by a
report that Chinese banks may fall short of loan targets this
year for the first time in seven years.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
lost 1.7 percent, while China Construction Bank (CCB)
was down 0.6 percent. Citic Bank slumped 5.3 percent
on strong volume.
GOME Electrical Appliances was up 0.8 percent
ahead of its quarterly earnings expected after markets close for
the week.
Corporate governance was a major concern for a
fourth-straight session. Chinese lighting company, NVC Lighting
plunged 20.5 percent in more than 16 times its 30-day
average volume on chatter that some major investors have called
for the resignation of its chairperson.
CHINA RAILWAY STILL STRONG
Chinese railway stocks rose on hopes the sector will benefit
from a spurt in fixed asset investment as Beijing seeks to shore
up the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
China Railway jumped a maximum 10 percent, while
China Railway Group gained 1.8 percent, and CRCC
rose 1.8 percent.
In Hong Kong, China Rail Construction gained 0.7
percent. It has jumped more than 10 percent this week, but short
selling interest in the stock has stayed high since the end of
April, hitting 52.7 percent of total turnover on Tuesday.
Some investors remain sceptical any moves to liberalise the
railway industry will succeed since the sector is struggling
with mounting debts and a corruption scandal.
The railways ministry has said that private investors will
be encouraged to bid for contracts, subsidiaries will be allowed
to list shares, and pension funds welcomed to invest in railway
companies.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jeremy
Laurence)