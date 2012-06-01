* Hang Seng Index reverses course, ends down 0.4 pct
* Shanghai Composite up 0.1 pct, CSI300 flat
* Softer crude oil prices help refiners, hit CNOOC
* Chalco down 4.8 pct on aluminum output cut, JPM downgrade
* HKEx shares slip 2.8 pct as trading activity slows
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, June 1 Hong Kong shares ended lower
on Friday and suffered its fourth successive week of decline, as
disappointing manufacturing data from China kept most cyclical
sectors such as materials and mining companies weak.
Two surveys that pointed to sluggish Chinese factory
activity in May signalled a deeper-than-forecast deterioration
in demand at home and abroad, but also increased the likelihood
of further policy easing.
The Hang Seng Index lost 0.4 percent on the day,
extending last month's weakness which saw the benchmark's losses
of 12 percent in May nearly wipe out its gains for the year.
Near-term support for the index lies 1.3 percent below current
levels around 18,300, which was the January intra-day low.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index and
the large-cap focused CSI300 ended flat on the day.
"The big hangover from Europe remains and everyone's looking
for safe havens," said Tom Kaan, a director at Louis Capital
Markets in Hong Kong.
"The problem is where is the safe haven and that has kept
large long-only investors on the sidelines because this isn't
the environment in which to double-down. Activity is largely
down to those who can make the two-way bets."
Short-selling in Hong Kong has remained relatively high
through the market's weakness, with short interest expressed as
a percentage of turnover averaging about 10 percent in May and
rising above 14 percent on two days in the past two weeks, data
from the exchange showed.
Historically, short-selling on average has comprised about 8
percent of daily turnover in Hong Kong.
Shares of China Construction Bank ended up 0.7
percent leading slim gains across bank shares as some investors
covered bearish bets ahead of U.S. payrolls data due later in
the day, traders said.
Consumer company Want Want China, which has seen
daily short-selling in its shares average over 27 percent of
turnover, rose 3 percent.
CYCLICALS UNDER PRESSURE
Those gains were not enough, however, to offset losses in
shares of companies closely linked to Chinese economic growth.
Aluminum Corp of China Ltd fell 4.8 percent after
JPMorgan downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "hold" and
forecast a loss for the company from an earlier profit
projection.
Chalco has lost 28.1 percent from its February 2012 high as
weak demand, a supply glut and a drop in alumina prices due to a
slowing economy have kept investors at bay.
A drop in crude oil prices, partly due to weakening demand
in China, had helped lift refiners earlier in the day but the
weakness in cyclicals dragged shares back into the red.
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec), Asia's
largest refiner, fell 0.7 percent while PetroChina Co Ltd
was down 0.4 percent.
CNOOC Ltd, a pure exploration and production
company, fell 2.1 percent, and was the weakest among China's
three oil majors.
The drop in exchange turnover and a temporary lull in the
initial public offering market has hit shares of Hong Kong
Exchanges & Clearing Ltd, the world's second-largest
exchange operator by market value.
HKEx remains the most profitable, sporting an 87.8 percent
operating profit margin according to Thomson Reuters data, but
has seen key growth drivers - new listings and trading volumes -
start to wane.
HKEx fell 2.7 percent to the lowest in nearly eight months.
Worldwide, money raised from stock market flotations has
slumped 46 percent so far this year compared with the same
period of 2011, with investors wary of the euro zone crisis,
China's economic slowdown and last month's botched Facebook IPO.
