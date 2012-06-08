(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.4 pct, H-shares index down 0.3 percent

* Chinese banks drag as rate cut raises earnings worry

* Shanghai Comp, CSI300 up 0.1 percent, property sector supports

* Anhui Conch down 2.7 percent after warning on profits

By Vikram Subhedar and Clement Tan

HONG KONG, June 8 Hong Kong shares fell on Friday, dragged down by financials on fears that a surprise Chinese interest rate cut may signal weak economic data and that steps to support growth might come at the cost of bank profitability.

The Hang Seng index reversed earlier gains to end down 0.4 percent by the midday trading break. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite and the large-cap focused CSI300 rose 0.1 percent helped by the property sector.

The rate cut, which saw benchmark lending and deposit rates cut by 25 basis points and longer-dated time deposit rates cut by 30 to 40 basis points, is expected to pressure net interest margins at lenders and could lead to a lowering of bank earnings forecasts, analysts said.

An index of Chinese financial shares in Hong Kong fell 1.0 percent, with China Construction Bank down 2.6 percent - the top drag on the Hang Seng index - while ICBC fell 2.9 percent.

"The government's main goal right now is clearly to maintain some form of stability in the broader economy," said Zhong Hua, a Shanghai-based equity strategist with Guotai Junan Securities.

"But the lowering of the lending rate floor and the lifting of the deposit rate ceiling is going to hurt the margins of the Chinese banks, which is why the sector is weak today," said Zhong.

Analysts at Credit Suisse said banks may find it difficult to cut deposit rates, given that deposit growth is lagging loan growth as wealth management products cannibalise deposits. They estimates bank margins will be hit by 7 to 8 basis points, with joint stock banks affected more.

Shares of smaller banks such as China Merchants and Minsheng Bank fell more than larger peers in Shanghai, as they were expected to have less flexibility on deposit pricing.

CHINA SLOWDOWN

China's rate cut, the first since 2008, has raised concerns about coming May economic data, including inflation, industrial production and retail sales.

In a sign that the real economy was feeling the strains, top cement producer Anhui Conch warned that its first-half net profit would fall more than 50 percent year-on-year due to weak demand and falling product prices.

Anhui shares fell 2.7 percent.

The focus on growth in China however helped other cyclical sectors that had borne the brunt of the May sell-off.

Coal producer China Shenhua rose from a near three-year low and was up about 3 percent by the midday break. Steel maker Angang Steel rose 2.8 percent.

The Chinese property sector rose, with the Shanghai property sub-index up 1.1 percent in an otherwise flat market.

Poly Real Estate rose 1.3 percent.

In Hong Kong shares of smaller Chinese developers such as Evergrande and Agile rose over 4 percent.

Analysts at HSBC said in a note that following the rate cut cycle in 2008 sectors such as property, utilities and materials generally outperformed in 30 to 60 days following the broader markets as they benefit from lower interest costs.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Pullin)