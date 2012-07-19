(Updates to close)

* HSI climbs 1.7 pct, CSI300 rises 0.4 pct

* HSI and HSCE's failure to scale resistance point to fading rally

* China banks strong, supports rabid index futures buying

* H1 earnings lift Power Assets

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, July 19 Hong Kong shares rose to a near two-week high on Thursday after upbeat U.S. housing data and corporate profits improved risk appetite, but a failure to close above chart resistance suggest the rally could have hit a ceiling.

Mainland Chinese markets also climbed, but retreated from highs at midday. Traders said index futures settlement ahead of the expiry of July contracts on Friday helped account for the intra-day volatility. Strong interest in index futures also partly accounted for strong gains in Hong Kong.

"I think people are a little fed up of the market moving sideways for so long and not being able to do anything with their money," said a Hong Kong-based senior trader at a European fund management firm.

"There's a fair amount of fresh buying today because of the gap between valuation and price of risk assets. Funds are beginning to flow back into Hong Kong from overseas, so that is helping too," the same trader added.

The CSI300 Index of the top listings in Shanghai and Shenzhen and on which the major Chinese stock index derivative products are based, gained 0.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 percent.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 2.4 percent, but failed to close above the 61.8 percent retracement of its rise from October 2011 lows to February 2012 highs, at about 9,539.5.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.7 percent at 19,559.1, the highest since July 6, but failed to finish above its 200-day moving average, currently at about 19,588.9.

Hong Kong turnover on Thursday was only the fourth-highest since June 15, but trailed off slightly in the afternoon - as did Shanghai bourse volume. With both Hong Kong benchmarks also failing to close above chart resistance, this week's rally could be facing a roadblock.

Chinese banks, which have underperformed the broader offshore market in the year to date, were strong. China Construction Bank (CCB) jumped 2.7 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) added 2.5 percent.

Both banks are still down 9 and 10 percent, respectively, in Hong Kong in 2012, compared to the 6 percent gain for the Hang Seng Index and the 4 percent loss on the China Enterprises Index over the same time period.

Despite trading near historically low valuations, investors have shunned the Chinese banking sector due to bad debt fears. Beijing's two recent rate cuts also involved adjustments to lending and deposit rates that are expected to squeeze banks' interest rate margins and hurt their profitability.

CHINA PROPERTY WEAK AGAIN

Chinese property counters eased after the state-run Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday that Beijing could impose fresh curbs on the property sector after official data on Wednesday showed China home prices stablised in June.

In Hong Kong, China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd lost 1.4 percent, while China Resources Land slipped 0.1 percent. They were among only four of 49 Hang Seng Index component stocks that recorded losses on the day.

The Shanghai property sub-index was down 0.3 percent, with Poly Real Estate slipping 1.9 percent to bring its loss this week to 10 percent - its worst since the week ending Sept 25 last year when it lost 12.3 percent.

Hong Kong utilities provider Power Assets rose 1.2 percent with gains accelerating after it posted its interim earnings at the midday trading break that grew by 6.8 percent. It also proposed an interim dividend of HK$0.62 per share.

Power Assets is up 4.3 percent this year and was trading before Thursday, at 13.3 times forward 12-month earnings, an 11 percent premium to its historical median, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine showed. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)