* HSI up 0.2 pct, CSI300 down 0.6 pct

* China Unicom jumps on June 3G subscriber growth

* Tencent buoyed by global tech hunt

* Online price war fears prod GOME to all-time low

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, July 20 Hong Kong shares are set to end their best week in more than a month on a firm note on Friday, as strong gains for Chinese telcos helped benchmark indices creep above chart levels to top the day before.

Mainland Chinese markets slipped further into the red for the week, setting the CSI300 Index up for a fourth weekly loss in five and the Shanghai Composite Index for a fifth-straight weekly loss.

Helping push Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index up 0.2 percent to 19,602.2 were China Unicom and China Mobile.

China Unicom, the mainland's second-largest mobile provider, overnight reported encouraging June 3G subscriber growth. The stock jumped 5.8 percent and has now bounced up 11.5 percent since closing near two-year lows on Wednesday.

Its larger rival China Mobile rose 0.7 percent to its highest in more than two months. It is now up more than 16 percent this year to date, compared to the 35 percent plunge for Unicom.

Friday's gain took the Hong Kong benchmark index above its 200-day moving average of 19,596.2 -- stiff resistance it had been under since mid-May.

"The strength in China Mobile and China Unicom, which to me are more defensive, shows investors are still cautious," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.

Adding to the defensive tone, Chinese internet giant, Tencent Holdings gained 1.9 percent, buoyed by recent spate of favourable earnings reported by U.S. technology peers. It is now up almost 50 percent for the year.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings on which most major index derivative products are based, slipped 0.6 percent at midday. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 percent. They are down 1.6 and 0.5 percent this week so far.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.3 percent to 9,544.8, just above the 61.8 percent retracement of its rise from its October 2011 lows to February 2012 highs, at about 9,539.5.

Suning Appliance slumped 4.8 percent in Shenzhen, while sector peer GOME Electrical Appliances was down by more than 8 percent at one point at its lowest-ever intra-day level.

The home appliance sector has been hit by reports of an online price war between different players that investors fear would hurt their profitability further after several profit warnings from the likes of Suning and GOME.

GOME is now down 20 percent this week, taking its losses in 2012 to date to more than 55 percent.

