(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.1 pct, CSI300 off 0.7 pct
* Hutchison, Cheung Kong Holdings weak on UK utility buy
* GOME at all-time low after warning of 1st operating loss
* China property slumps on signs of more Beijing curbs
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, July 25 Hong Kong shares fell for a
third-straight session on Wednesday, partly due to a cool
reception to plans by a group of companies controlled by local
conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa to acquire a UK gas company for
$1 billion.
Chinese property developers sank as investors fretted about
fresh signs suggesting Beijing could be taking more steps to
curb rising housing prices.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent, bouncing
off the day's low at 18,710.6 after European markets opened
slightly higher after comments by a policymaker raised hopes for
more European Central Bank action.
But strength in defensives and low turnover pointed to
weakness as more corporate profit warnings surfaced in a
reminder that China's slowing economy is hitting its companies
more heavily than previously expected.
"We are seeing people becoming more defensive going into the
earnings season," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of
Communications (BoComm) International Securities. "A lot of them
have been too bullish about a China recovery and are now
reassessing."
The Chinese telco sector was strong. Hong Kong shares of
China Unicom jumped 5.6 percent after Credit Suisse
analysts rated the mainland's second-largest mobile operator as
their top pick among Asian telcos.
Li Ka-Shing's Hutchison Whampoa was the top drag
on the Hang Seng Index, shedding 1.6 percent.
Property developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, an
affiliate of Hutchison, said it had formed a joint venture with
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd, Power Assets
Holdings Ltd and the Li Ka Shing Foundation Ltd to buy
UK gas company Wales and West Utilities for 645 million pounds
($1 billion).
Cheung Kong Holdings slipped 0.9 percent while Power Assets
shed 1.6 percent. Trading in Cheung Kong Infrastructure was
suspended on Wednesday before markets opened.
Bain Capital-backed GOME Electrical Appliances Ltd
tumbled 14.5 percent to an all-time low after China's
second-largest home appliance retailer warned it expects a net
loss for the first half of 2012, thanks to its e-commerce
business.
Bank of America-Merril Lynch analysts, noting this will be
GOME's first operating loss, said the peak season at the end of
September and early October will be critical to any chance for a
recovery this year.
BofA-ML reiterated its underperform rating and projected
GOME's same-store sales growth to decline 25 percent in the
second quarter, leading to a 18 percent decline for 2012.
GOME lost HK$0.11 to close at HK$0.65 on Wednesday, a shade
off BofA-ML's new HK$0.68 target, which it lowered by 43
percent. GOME is down 64 percent so far this year.
PROPERTY WEAKNESS WEIGHS ON ONSHORE CHINESE MARKETS
In the mainland, weakness among property developers dragged
the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings down 0.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index
fell 0.5 percent to it lowest close since March 2009 in volume
that neared 2012 low.
The state-run China Securities Journal reported on Wednesday
that Beijing may raise transaction fees and taxes for sales of
existing homes in a fresh bid to curb speculation.
Adding to the gloom, the housing bureau of the eastern city
of Nanjing said that mainland news reports on Tuesday that the
city was lifting home purchasing restrictions were a
"misunderstanding," according to local media.
The news had triggered strong gains for the sector in the
A-share market on Tuesday, but Chinese property developers were
among the bigger percentage losers on Wednesday in onshore and
offshore markets.
This follows the China's State Council reiterating earlier
this week that its crackdown on property speculation was here to
stay by saying "inspection teams" would be sent to top cities to
ensure restrictions on home purchases are
enforced.
The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences has suggested that
cancelling the mortgage rate discount for first time homebuyers
and pre-sale practice are necessary moves to prevent a sharp
rebound in home prices, according to local media.
The Shanghai property sub-index fell 1.9 percent.
Poly Real Estate was down 2.5 percent, slumping to
its fifth daily loss in six sessions.
Poly Real Estate shares are still up 34 percent in 2012,
although investors have been taking profits in recent sessions
after official data last week showed housing prices rising for
the first time in nine months, sparking fears Beijing could
clamp down further on the sector.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)