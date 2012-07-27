* HSI jumps 1.9 pct, CSI300 flat
* HSBC climbs 2.4 pct ahead of H1 earnings on Monday
* AIA gains falter despite H1 earnings beating expectations
* Chinese property developers strong in HK, mixed in China
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, July 27 Hong Kong shares jumped on
Friday as investors covered short positions after the European
Central Bank raised hopes it would act to tackle escalating
borrowing costs in euro zone member states.
The Hang Seng Index was up 1.9 percent at 19,249.2
points by midday, with chart resistance seen at 19,259.4, the
high on July 23 and the bottom of a gap with the July 20 low at
19,511.9 at the top end.
Short selling in Hong Kong had exceeded 10 percent of total
turnover in the first four days of this week, above the 8
percent typically seen. Before Friday, the Hang Seng Index was
down 3.8 percent on the week.
In mainland markets, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings was flat, while the Shanghai
Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent, both
underperforming Asian peers.
HSBC Holdings Plc was the top boost to the
Hong Kong benchmark, rising 2.4 percent. Short selling interest
in shares of Europe's largest bank averaged 39 percent in the
first four days this week, hitting a high of 48.6 percent on
Tuesday.
HSBC is expected to post its first-half earnings on Monday.
It has slumped 6.7 percent in July to date, but is still up 8.5
percent for the year. According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, it
is trading at 7.8 times forward 12-month earnings, a 42 percent
discount to its historical median.
In addition to worries about its exposure to Europe, the
bank has come under selling pressure after it was reportedly
among a number that U.S. prosecutors and European regulators are
investigating for allegedly colluding to manipulate global
benchmark interest rates.
Shares of AIA Group Ltd edged up 0.2 percent after
Asia's third-largest insurer posted a bigger-than-expected
increase in the value of new businesses in the first half.
"AIA's new business growth was particularly impressive,
especially given the bad business environment," said Alan Lam,
Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.
"But there are still two key overhang over their share
price: a possible AIG sell off of their AIA stake and AIA's
prospective purchase of ING's Asian business," Lam added.
AIA's 0.2 percent gain on Friday so far added to its strong
outperformance this year to date. It is up 10.7 percent,
compared to the 4.4 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index.
CHINA PROPERTY STRONG IN HONG KONG
Chinese property developers listed in Hong Kong, among the
most heavily shorted sectors this week, also saw gains on Friday
on a short squeeze.
China Resources Land rose 3.8 percent, while China
Overseas Land & Investment rose 2.5 percent. Short
interest have averaged 13 and 17 percent respectively for these
counters.
But developers' shares were mixed in mainland Chinese
markets, at the end of a grim week that saw investors take
profits from the outperforming sector on signs that Beijing
could reinforce curbs on the sector, after official data last
week showed rising housing prices for the first time in nine
months.
Shares of two of the mainland's biggest property developers
rose, poised for only their second daily gain in eight sessions.
China Vanke gained 0.1 percent, while Poly Real
Estate rose 1.3 percent.