(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.1 pct for day, up 2 pct for week
* CSI300 up 0.8 pct, ekes out 0.2 pct weekly gain
* China property sector rebounds after official denial
* Riskier assets hit in HK after ECB veers from action
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 3 Hong Kong shares weakened below
a key technical support level on Friday, in a general move away
from riskier assets after inaction by the European Central Bank
and Federal Reserve dashed investors' hopes of easing.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at
19,666.2, slipping below its 200-day moving average, now at
19,681.7, a technical level it has struggled to stay above since
mid-May.
But the Hong Kong benchmark finished off the day's lows
after European markets opened higher. For the week, it was up 2
percent, extending its outperformance compared with onshore
Chinese markets into a third week.
The Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300 Index
of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen listings each
rose 0.2 percent this week, largely on the back of Shanghai's
best day in slightly more than a month on Friday.
In 2012, the Hang Seng is gained 6.7 percent, while the
CSI300 is up 0.3 pct YTD and the Shanghai benchmark is down 3
pct.
On Friday, Shanghai rose 1 percent while the CSI300 gained
0.8 percent. Both were lifted by property stocks, after mainland
media reported that the housing ministry denied rumours
circulating on Thursday that more curbs would be put on the
sector.The rumours had put markets in a spin.
Still, volume in both markets stayed lackluster on Friday.
Shanghai is still hovering near 41-month lows.
Over the week, the Chinese securities regulator sought to
bolster sentiment in mainland stock markets by further cutting
transaction fees and encouraging companies to buy back their own
stock.
"Investors need to see signs of real fundamental change in
the Chinese economy for them to come back into the market at
this point," said Edward Huang, Haitong International
Securities' equity strategist.
They will be looking to July economic figures that Beijing
is scheduled to release next week, starting with data for
inflation, urban investment, industrial output and retail sales,
which are expected on Aug. 9.
The interim earnings season will enter its peak next week.
Among the more prominent companies expected to report are China
Vanke on Aug. 8, then exporter Li & Fung
and Prudential Plc on Aug. 9.
On Friday, Li & Fung, which manages supply chains for U.S.
retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp
, shed 2.3 percent after U.S. manufacturers suffered an
unexpected drop in orders in June.
The ECB's failure to take any bold steps at its meeting on
Thursday to address a debt crisis, following the Fed's decision
to refrain from easing a day earlier, turned investors away from
riskier assets.
Shares that led the way in a five-day rally that ended on
Thursday were among the biggest losers. On Friday, Chinese oil
major PetroChina shed 1.8 percent. Angang Steel
slumped 4.8 percent, halving gains on the week.
CHINA PROPERTY SEE SOME RESPITE
Property shares rebounded after media reports that the
housing ministry had denied rumours that developers would be
barred from selling homes before they are completed.
Ninety percent of developers' residential properties in
cities are sold this way, Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note
to clients dated Aug. 2, and such a move would have led to a
huge drop in supply and sharp rise in house prices, contrary to
the government's intentions.
Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate rose 1.8
percent after suffering a 9 percent hammering on Thursday. In
Hong Kong, China Overseas Land gained 1.7 percent.
China auto stocks were hurt by mainland news reports that
Xi'an could be the fifth city to impose vehicle purchase
restrictions. Geely Auto slipped 2.8 percent in Hong
Kong, while in Shanghai, Great Wall Motor fell 5.3
percent and SAIC Motor lost 3.9 percent.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)