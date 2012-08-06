(Updates to midday)

* HSI rises 2 pct, CSI300 climbs 0.5 pct

* Gains come in weak turnover, showing lack of conviction

* HSBC jumps 3.2 pct to highest since July 17

* China Vanke slips after posting July sales increase

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 6 Hong Kong shares jumped on Monday, tracking an Asia-wide rally following better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday that spurred gains for riskier assets, propelling the Hang Seng Index above a technical level it has struggled with since mid-May.

Shares of HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank, rose 3.3 percent to its highest since July 17. Part of the strength was due to short covering after short-selling interest averaged 16 percent of total turnover last week, dealers said.

At midday, the Hang Seng Index was up 2 percent to 20,069.4, its highest point since May 14. At that level, the index topped its 200-day moving average, now at 19,689.5 and a chart level it has found hard to break above for almost three months.

Mainland Chinese markets rose, but by a modest 0.5 percent at midday, with the CSI300 Index of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen listings up 0.5 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index up 0.4 percent.

But gains in Hong Kong and China came in weak turnover, belying a lack of conviction ahead of a slew of interim corporate earnings throughout August and China's July economic data, which will start to come out on Thursday.

"Buying is still very short term and a lot of it is rotational," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales.

"I'm actually advising clients to sell into the rally today because we are still very vulnerable to data from U.S. and China and developments in Europe," Wong added.

On Monday, the favourable U.S. jobs data lifted shares of Li & Fung, which manages supply chains for U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, by 3.7 percent. On Friday, Li & Fung fell 2.3 percent after data on Thursday showed U.S. manufacturers suffered an unexpected drop in June orders.

Li & Fung, which is expected to post interim earnings on Thursday, is now up 6.2 percent in 2012, compared with the Hang Seng Index's 8.9 percent gain. The stock is trading at 16.7 times forward 12-months earnings, a 23 percent discount to its historic median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Four out of 20 analysts have downgraded their earnings estimates for Li & Fung by an average of 2.9 percent in the last 30 days, according to StarMine.

VANKE LEADS CHINA PROPERTY DOWN

Chinese property counters were weaker on Monday after Shenzhen-listed China Vanke posted a 14 percent increase in July sales from a year earlier. For some, the mild rebound reignited fears that China might put more curbs on the sector.

Shares of China's largest developer by sales slipped 0.9 percent at midday, plumbing four-month lows, but were still up more than 15 percent year to date, compared with the 0.8 percent gain for the CSI300.

Vanke is expected to post first-half earnings on Wednesday. But these are likely to be overshadowed by China's maintenance of policy curbs on the sector at the same time it is easing other parts of the economy to combat slowing growth.

On Sunday, China's central bank pledged to intensify its monetary policy fine-tuning in the second half and to improve credit policy to bolster the real economy, echoing earlier government commitments amid an economic slowdown. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)