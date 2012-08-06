* HSI climbs 1.7 pct, CSI300 up 1.4 pct
* Gains in lackluster turnover point to lack of conviction
* ANTA spikes, investors cheer H1 dividend
* Li & Fung jumps after encouraging U.S. jobs data
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 6 Hong Kong shares closed at
their highest in almost three months on Monday, tracking an
Asia-wide rally following better-than-expected U.S. jobs data on
Friday that spurred gains for riskier assets.
Shares of HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest
bank, rose 2.2 percent to their highest since July 17. Part of
the strength was due to short covering after short-selling
interest averaged 16 percent of total turnover last week,
dealers said.
The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.7 percent at 19,998.7,
the highest close since May 10. Since that day, the benchmark
has struggled to stay above its 200-day moving average, a chart
level it surpassed on Monday.
Mainland Chinese markets rose to their highest in two weeks,
with gains accelerating in afternoon trade. The CSI300 Index
of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 1.4
percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1
percent to its highest close since July 20.
But gains in both Hong Kong and China came in weak turnover,
belying a lack of conviction ahead of a slew of interim
corporate earnings throughout August and China's July economic
data, which will start to come out on Thursday.
Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity
sales, said he advised clients on Monday "to sell into the rally
because we are still vulnerable to data from U.S. and China and
developments in Europe."
"Buying is still very short term and a lot of it is
rotational," said Wong.
Among stocks getting rotated are growth-sensitive ones such
as Li & Fung, which manages supply chains for U.S.
retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp
.
On Friday, Li & Fung fell 2.3 percent after data on Thursday
showed U.S. manufacturers suffered an unexpected drop in June
orders.
But on Monday, after the U.S. jobs data, shares of Li & Fung
soared 4.1 percent.
Li & Fung, which is expected to post interim earnings on
Thursday, is now up 6.8 percent in 2012, compared with the Hang
Seng Index's 8.5 percent gain. The stock is trading at 16.7
times forward 12-months earnings, a 23 percent discount to its
historic median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Four out of 20 analysts have downgraded their earnings
estimates for Li & Fung by an average of 2.9 percent in the past
30 days, according to StarMine.
STRENGTH SEEN ACROSS SECTORS
Gains for ANTA Sports accelerated after it posted
interim earnings during the midday trading break, lifting
Chinese sportswear sector peers that were hammered after issuing
profit warnings in the past few weeks.
ANTA shares surged more than 17 percent to their highest in
four weeks as investors shrugged off a gloomy outlook for orders
and cheered a dividend payout by the sportswear maker and
retailer.
The Macau gambling sector was also strong after police
detained more than 150 people in weekend raids on casinos and
hotels following a spate of killings, which raised fears of a
gang war in the world's largest gambling destination.
MGM China rose 2.2 percent, Melco Crown
Entertainment gained 2.3 percent while Galaxy
Entertainment climbed 1.6 percent.
The Chinese resources sector, highly tied to growth in the
world's second-largest economy, was strong in mainland markets
on Monday. Local media reported that Xiamen Tungsten
could be a leading player in the consolidation of the rare
earths industry in Fujian province.
Xiamen Tungsten jumped the maximum allowed 10 percent in
Shanghai, spurring strength for rare earths sector peers,
including Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Group
, up 9.4 percent.
Over the weekend, China's securities regulator said it is
considering a programme under which listed companies can buy
back shares and use them to pay up to 30 percent of wages and
bonuses for staff, a move that could boost the country's sagging
stock market.
A series of measures last week helped the Shanghai Composite
Index eke out its first weekly gain in seven weeks.