* HSI up 0.3 pct, CSI300 flat
* Standard Chartered shares at 2 1/2 yr low after Iran
allegations
* Macau casinos strong, MGM China jumps 3.1 pct ahead of H1
earnings
* Chinese insurers hit by China Life profit warning
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 7 Hong Kong shares rose on
Tuesday, lifted by Macau casino shares, but Standard Chartered
Plc suffered its worst daily loss in 2-1/2 years after New York
regulators accused it of illegally hiding transactions tied to
Iran.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 percent to 20,056.1
points, retreating slightly from three-month intra-day highs but
trading in the same 150-point it did on Monday.
Shares of Standard Chartered Plc tumbled 7.4
percent after New York's top bank regulator alleged the bank had
hidden $250 billion in transactions tied to Iran and threatened
to strip its New York banking license.
Sands China led an outperforming Macau casino
sector, buoyed by hopes that revenue growth in August would
rebound from July lows.
But further profit warnings and underwhelming corporate
earnings from Chinese firms limited gains. A profit warning from
China Life Insurance , the largest player in
the sector, offset stronger resources plays in mainland markets.
Both the Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300
Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings
finished flat at midday. The China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong crept up 0.4 percent.
"The Macau casino sector tends to trade very volatile on
news flows because it's quite difficult to look beyond the short
to medium term," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist with
Haitong International Securities.
Sands China shares had risen 3.8 percent by midday, as the
sector extended gains on revenue growth optimism. That came
despite weekend raids on casinos and hotels in Macau in which
police detained more than 150 people after a recent spate of
killings had raised fears of a new gang war in the world's
largest gambling destination.
In a note to clients dated Aug. 6, JP Morgan analysts said
they are "incrementally more positive from here" on the sector,
believing Macau casinos have passed the toughest month in terms
of year-on-year growth comparison.
MGM China rose 3.1 percent ahead of its interim
earnings later in the day. It is up more than 11 percent this
year to date and is currently trading at 9.3 times forward
12-month earnings, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Esprit Holdings jumped 8.1 percent before the
company announced the appointment of a new chief executive
officer at the midday trading break.
CHINA INSURERS WEAK, OFFSET RESOURCES STRENGTH
China Life Insurance shares slipped 1.6 percent in Hong Kong
and 1.7 percent in Shanghai after it warned of a loss in first
half profit due to lower investment yields and higher impairment
losses from a still-depressed capital market.
It also said it did not expect the annual profit decline to
exceed the 29.4 percent slump in the first quarter.
Its rival, Ping An Insurance , lost 0.5
percent in Hong Kong and 1.7 percent in Shanghai.
Weakness in the Chinese insurance sector offset strength in
the Chinese resources sector after the Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology (MIIT) imposed new minimum capacity
requirements on rare-earth smelting companies.
Shares of larger players, seen benefitting from the move to
consolidate the rare-earths sector, jumped. Inner Mongolia
Baotou Steel Union rose 3.3 percent to the highest
level since mid-June.