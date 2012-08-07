* HSI climbs 0.4 pct, CSI300 inches up 0.1 pct
* Espirit soars after Inditex exec appointed its new CEO
* StanChart hammered after Iran allegations
* Turnover improves in both markets
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 7 Hong Kong shares closed on
Tuesday near a three-month high, lifted by a 28 percent surge
for Esprit Holdings as investors cheered the appointment of an
executive from rival Inditex as its new chief executive.
But shares of Standard Chartered Plc
plunged 14.9 percent amid trading volume that was about 47 times
its 30-day average. Shares were battered after New York's top
bank regulator threatened to strip the British bank of its state
license, labelling it a "rogue institution" that allegedly hid
$250 billion in illegal transactions tied to Iran.
In the end, the Hang Seng Index managed to edge up
0.4 percent to 20,072.6, its highest close since May 10. The
index ended off the day's highs and held within a 150-point
range, as it did on Monday.
Strong moves for both StanChart and Espirit helped lift
overall turnover in Hong Kong, which on Tuesday neared the
highest volume recorded in the last two months.
"Stronger volumes in the broader market and gains in the
riskier sectors are signs that a short-term rally is in store,"
said Wang Ao-chao, UOB-Kay Hian's Shanghai-based head of equity
research.
"The heavy selling in StanChart today suggests funds with
compliance requirements have unloaded their stakes, but
StanChart is a big name and could attract bargain hunters after
such a steep fall," he said.
Before the drop, StanChart had been up more than 10 percent
so far this year. Tuesday's losses single-handedly dragged its
Hong Kong listing 5.8 percent in the red for the year, hitting
its lowest close since June 6.
By contrast, Esprit shares soared 28 percent to a
nearly two-month high in heavy volume. Gains accelerated in the
afternoon after the struggling retailer said at the midday
trading break that it had appointed Jose Manuel Martínez
Gutiérrez as its new chief executive, effective as of the end of
September.
Martínez was most recently group director of distribution
and operations at Industria De Diseño Textil, SA (Inditex)<
ITX.MC> based in Spain. Inditex is the owner of fashion brands
including Zara and Massimo Dutti.
Tuesday's gains were Esprit's best single-day performance
since Jan. 21, 1998, when it spiked 46 percent.
ONSHORE CHINA MARKETS CLIMB FOR 3RD DAY
Mainland Chinese markets rose amid an increase in trading
volume.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1 percent to its
highest level in more than two weeks, powered by gains in the
resource sector after the country's Ministry of Industry and
Information Technology (MIIT) imposed new minimum capacity
requirements on rare-earth smelting companies.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings rose 0.1 percent.
Shares of larger players jumped, seen benefitting from the
move to consolidate the rare-earths sector. Inner Mongolia
Baotou Steel Union rose 4.4 percent to the highest
level since mid-June.
Gains were limited by losses for insurers after
sector-leading China Life Insurance warned
of a loss in first half profit due to lower investment yields
and higher impairment losses from a capital market that remains
depressed.
China Life lost 1.9 percent in Shanghai and 1.2 percent in
Hong Kong. Its biggest rival, Ping An Insurance
, shed 1.5 percent in Shanghai and 0.5
percent in Hong Kong.