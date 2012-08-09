* HSI climbs 0.8 pct, CSI300 up 0.4 pct
* Turnover still lackluster, more China data coming today
* China body satisfied with property curbs enforcement
* Li & Fung rise ahead of H1 earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 9 Hong Kong and China shares rose
on Thursday after data showed that annual consumer inflation in
the world's second-largest economy fell to a 30-month low in
July.
But turnover on both markets stayed lackluster, ahead of
more Chinese data due at 0530 GMT on industrial output and
fixed-asset investment, which is expected to show signs of a
shallow recovery in motion.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.8 percent at 20,230.9
at midday, with resistance next seen at around 20,439, the 23.6
percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from October lows to
February highs.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the biggest
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings rose 0.4 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent.
"Trading is still very passive, although some are cautiously
hopeful of some more moves to boost growth after the weaker than
expected producer-price numbers," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich
Securities' vice-president for equity sales.
While annual consumer inflation eased to 1.8 percent in July
from 2.2 percent in June, producer prices fell by a
steeper-than-expected 2.9 percent on the year, compared to the
Reuters forecast for a 2.5 percent decline and June's 2.1
percent drop.
Riskier sectors, such as Chinese financials, were among the
bigger boosts to benchmark indices. China Construction Bank
(CCB) was up 0.6 percent and China Life Insurance
rose 2.3 percent.
Standard Chartered continued its recovery from
Tuesday's 14.9 percent after New York's bank regulator
threatened to strip the British bank of its state license,
labelling it a "rogue institution" that allegedly hid $250
billion in illegal transactions tied to Iran.
In Hong Kong on Thursday, StanChart shares jumped 3.8 percent
in strong volumes.
The British bank won help on Wednesday from Britain's
central bank governor, who portrayed New York banking regulator
Benjamin Lawsky as marching to his own tune, out of step with
federal regulators in Washington.
Shares of Chinese property developers saw steady gains after
China's State Council completed property market inspections. The
teams it sent out were satisfied that all 16 provinces were
adequately enforcing centrally-imposed curbs on the sector.
"We think the chance of new policy roll-outs is unlikely,
but enforcement of existing measures will likely be tightened,"
Bank of America-Merril Lynch analysts said in a note to clients
on Thursday.
"Tighter policies, together with high inventory level in the
industry, will likely prevent home prices from rebounding, thus
removing the needs of new policies, in our view," they added.
In Hong Kong, Evergrande rose 2.6 percent, while
China Overseas Land gained 1.2 percent and China
Resources Land firmed 1.6 percent.
Poly Real Estate rose 2 percent in Shanghai,
while China Vanke was up 1.5 percent in Shenzhen
after late on Wednesday announcing plans for its first overseas
property.
LI & FUNG LEADS EARNINGS FOCUS
Corporate earnings continue to be a focus, with Hong
Kong-based exporter Li & Fung and Prudential Plc
among a clutch of companies posting first-half
corporate results later in the day.
Li & Fung, which manages supply chains for major
retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp
, was up 1.7 percent at midday. It is now up 9.5 percent
in 2012, compared to 9.7 percent for the Hang Seng Index.
Prior to Thursday, it was trading at 17.5 times forward
12-month earnings, a 19 percent discount from its historical
median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Three of 20 analysts downgraded their full year
earnings-per-share estimates for Li & Fung by 12.1 percent in
the last 30 days, according to StarMine.
Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC)
jumped 5.4 percent after posting a
better-than-expected second quarter earnings after markets
closed on Wednesday.