* HSI sheds 0.7 pct, CSI300 down 0.3 pct
* Li & Fung hammered on earnings-triggered downgrades
* Yurun Foods, Datang Power hit by profit warnings
* Import data could mean China in bigger trouble: strategist
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 10 Hong Kong shares retreated
from a three-month high on Friday, dragged down by a 19.8
percent slump in Li & Fung Ltd as the global supply
chain manager triggered a host of brokerage downgrades after
posting a fall of more than a fifth in its half-year core
operating profit.
Disappointing China July trade data added to the gloom, a
day after weaker-than-forecast producer prices fanned hopes that
Beijing will do more to bolster growth and prodded the Hang Seng
Index on Thursday to the highest close since May 9.
The Hang Seng Index entered the midday break down 0.7
percent at 20,125.5. It remains set for a second-straight weekly
gain, and was standing 2.3 percent up on the week.
"The big miss with the trade data today could mean China is
in bigger trouble than most people think, and the uncertainty
might hurt interest in stocks even more," said Larry Jiang,
chief investment strategist at Guotai Junan International
Securities.
Jiang added that he would advise investors position
themselves defensively, but be ready to chase technical bounces.
Data on Friday showed China's July exports rose just 1
percent from a year earlier, undershooting forecasts by a big
margin and adding to a downbeat set of monthly data.
The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1 percent,
while the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and
Shenzhen listings shed 0.3 percent.
On the week, both indices are still up on the week and set
for their second-straight weekly gains, up 1.8 and 2.1 percent,
respectively.
Underscoring concerns over the extent that the slowdown in
China was hitting its companies, the nornally resilient alcohol
producer Kweichow Moutai posted weaker-than-expected
growth of 43 percent in first half net profit after markets
closed on Thursday.
Its Shanghai shares slumped 4.9 percent.
EARNING, EARNINGS, EARNINGS
Weak earnings hit Li & Fung much harder. The supply chain
manager for major retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and Target Corp said on Thursday that half-year core
operating profit fell 22 percent and warned that its euro
operations remained weak.
Goldman Sachs was among the brokers to downgrade Li & Fung,
cutting it to 'neutral' from 'buy'. Bank of America Merrill
Lynch lowered its target price on the stock to HK$17 from
HK$18.60 and retained a 'neutral' rating.
Its Hong Kong shares were up more than 10 percent for the
year before Friday, but it is now down almost 11 percent. If
Friday's losses persist, it will be Li & Fung's worst since it
listed in 1992.
China Yurun Food Group and China Datang
Corporation Renewable Power slumped 7.3 and 3.5
percent after they both warned of a substantial fall in first
half net profit.
China Overseas Land & Investment rose 1.3 percent
ahead of its interim earnings announcement. The mainland's
largest home builder by market value posted a slightly
lower-than-expected 9.3 percent rise in first-half core profit.
It is now up more than 41 percent this year to date and is
currently trading at 9.1 times forward 12-month earnings, a 30
percent discount to its historical median, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.