* HSI down 0.7 pct, up 2.4 pct this week

* CSI300 down 0.5 pct, but up 2 pc this week

* Li & Fung hammered on earnings-triggered downgrades

* Yurun Foods, Datang Renewable Power hit by profit warnings

* Import data could mean China in bigger trouble: strategist

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 10 Hong Kong shares closed out their best week in almost a month on a weak note on Friday, pull off a three-month high by a record loss for Li & Fung Ltd after the global supply chain manager posted a fall of more than a fifth in its half-year core operating profit.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.7 percent, but stayed in the money for a second-straight week, up 2.4 percent on the week.

On Thursday the index struck its best level since May 9, as investors saw improved chances of China's central bank acting to bolst growth after weak producer prices data.

But disappointing data released on Friday for exports and yuan loans in July raised concerns over whether the economy was still losing momentum, prolonging the pain in the corporate sector.

Short selling interest accounted for 12.2 percent of total Friday turnover in Hong Kong, the highest since May 30, when shorts accounted for 14.4 percent, traders said.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.2 percent, while the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.5 percent. Both produced their second-straight weekly gains, up 1.7 and 2 percent, respectively.

"The big miss with the trade data today could mean China is in bigger trouble than most people think, and the uncertainty might hurt interest in stocks even more," said Larry Jiang, chief investment strategist at Guotai Junan International Securities.

Jiang added that he would advise investors to position themselves defensively, but be ready to chase technical bounces.

Underscoring concerns over the extent that the slowdown in China was hitting its companies, the usually resilient alcohol producer Kweichow Moutai posted weaker-than-expected growth of 43 percent in first half net profit after markets closed on Thursday.

Moutai fell 4.9 percent. Its worst daily loss since March 27 also impinged on its alcoholic sector rivals. Wuliangye , scheduled to post its interim earnings on Aug. 19, slipped 2.4 percent.

EARNING, EARNINGS, EARNINGS

Weak earnings hit Li & Fung much harder, as it lost almost a fifth of its market cap on Friday in heavy volume, to register its worst single-day loss since it listed in 1992.

The supply chain manager for major retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp said on Thursday that half-year core operating profit fell 22 percent and warned that its euro operations remained weak.

Goldman Sachs was among the brokers to downgrade Li & Fung, cutting it to 'neutral' from 'buy'. Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowered its target price on the stock to HK$17 from HK$18.60 and retained a 'neutral' rating.

China Yurun Food Group and China Datang Corporation Renewable Power slumped 6.1 and 4.7 percent after they both warned of a substantial fall in first half net profit.

China Overseas Land & Investment reversed midday gains to finish down 0.1 percent on the day, barely denting its 41 percent gains on the year after posting at midday a slightly lower-than-expected 9.3 percent rise in first-half core profit. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)