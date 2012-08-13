(Updates to close)

* HSI slips 0.3 pct, CSI300 down 2 pct

* HK turnover near 2012 lows

* China property developers hit by fears of more curb enforcement

* Yanzhou Coal sinks after Goldman Sachs downgrade

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 13 Hong Kong shares fell for a second-straight session on Monday, with Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings leading the decline, as investors took profits on last week's outperformers ahead of earnings results out this week.

Onshore Chinese markets underperformed Asian peers, suffering their biggest drop in almost a month, with losses accelerating in the afternoon as fears over the growth and profitability of the brokerage sector escalated, traders said.

Turnover in Hong Kong neared 2012 lows as the Hang Seng Index shed 0.3 percent, retreating further from a three-month high set last Thursday. The benchmark rose 2.4 percent last week, its best weekly performance in almost a month.

"It's quite quiet today," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales. "People were taking some profits, cutting risk after the run up last week."

Tencent Holdings declined 1.9 percent, slipping further from a near two-month high on Thursday ahead of its first half earnings, expected after markets close on Wednesday. It is still up more than 45 percent this year to date.

Citi analysts advised investors to buy into the results, which they expect to be "resilient" to the slowdown in China. Tencent is currently trading at 23 times forward 12-month earnings, a 15 percent discount to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Underwhelming China macroeconomic data last week cooled hopes for growth to begin accelerating in the third quarter, thereby delaying a recovery in companies' earnings.

On Monday, the official China Securities Journal reported that the combined net profits of the 846 companies listed in the mainland that have posted first half earnings so far, had risen only 1.7 percent.

Goldman Sachs analysts said in a report on Monday that while demand for commodities in China has rebounded since June due to a resumption of infrastructure projects, the rebound has not been strong enough to absorb persistently high production and inventory.

Yanzhou Coal slumped 5.2 percent in Hong Kong after Goldman Sachs downgraded its Hong Kong listing from "neutral" to "sell," while its Shanghai listing shed 2.2 percent.

BROKERAGE, PROPERTY SECTORS BIGGEST DRAGS

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings slumped 2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5 percent, their respective worst daily showings since July 16.

Chinese brokerages were the standout underperformers. Citic Securities slumped 9.1 percent in Shanghai and 7.3 percent in Hong Kong. Haitong Securities skidded 8.6 percent in Shanghai and 4.4 percent in Hong Kong.

Chinese property counters were weak after the official Shanghai Securities News reported that Beijing may hold local governments accountable for failing to implement property curbs and that stricter enforcement could follow.

Shenzhen-listed China Vanke declined 4.2 percent. It is still up 12.7 percent this year to date, but has bled 10.7 percent since official data on July 18 showed housing prices increased for the first time in nine months, igniting fears of more restrictions on the sector.

Despite pledges to adjust economic policy to boost growth, Beijing has repeatedly said curbs on the property sector will not be lowered, as the governments wants to make home prices more affordable.

"We believe that some cities and regions may tighten presale rules soon, including Hebei, Hubei, Hunan and Shandong," said Bank of America-Merril Lynch China equity strategists in a report on Monday.

These four regions were on the State Council's reprimand list after its recent field investigation. (Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)