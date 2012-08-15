* HSI down 1.3 pct, CSI300 sheds 0.9 pct
* Tencent trims 2012 outperformance ahead of earnings
* Anhui Conch Cement up after smaller-than-expected profit
decline
* StanChart jumps 5.6 pct after NY regulator deal
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 15 Hong Kong shares fell on
Wednesday, after closing at a three-month high the previous day,
on worries of lower corporate earnings, but Standard Chartered
advanced after reaching a settlement with U.S. authorities over
transactions linked to Iran.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was down 1.3 percent
after flattening at chart resistance of about 20,300, but
remained in the same 240-point range in which it has moved for
the last seven sessions. Chart support is seen at 19,966, the
low recorded on Aug. 8.
Investors are watching the ongoing earnings season for
concrete signs of the impact the slowdown is having on Chinese
companies, particularly since underwhelming data last week had
dampened expectations of an imminent earnings recovery.
"Yes, expectations may be very pessimistic, but there are
still no signs that things will improve from here. There has
been a lot of talk about policy support, but not a lot of
details," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong
International Securities.
Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings lost 2.2
percent as investors took profits ahead of its first half
corporate earnings report later in the day.
Standard Chartered Plc bucked broader market
weakness, jumping 5.6 percent after the British-based bank
reached a $340 million settlement with New York's bank regulator
over transactions linked to Iran.
In a suggestion that pessimism could be overdone, Anhui
Conch Cement saw mild gains after posting a
51 percent decline in first half net profit -- which was a
better result than the loss the company had warned about
earlier.
Its Hong Kong shares gained 0.3 percent, while rising 0.6
percent in Shanghai. Anhui is still down more than 12 percent in
Hong Kong and almost 9 percent in Shanghai, both underperforming
benchmark indices in their respective markets.
Goldman Sachs analysts advised clients to buy into Anhui's
shares because they expect cement prices to be the first to
rebound in the fourth quarter when the low summer season ends
and construction activity picks up.
Despite Wednesday's losses, Tencent is still up
more than 44 percent on the year, as investors opt for its
earnings visibility that some analysts have touted as being
resilient to the slowdown in China's economy.
Before Wednesday, Tencent was trading at 23 times forward
12-month earnings, a 15 percent discount to its historical
median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
In the last 30 days, eight of 34 analysts have upgraded
their full year earnings estimates for the company by an average
of 1.7 percent, according to StarMine.
ONSHORE CHINESE MARKETS WEAKER TOO
Mainland Chinese markets were also weaker, paring last
week's gains as benchmark indices creep back towards lows seen
in late July and earlier this month, with sagging bourse volume
showing no signs of improvement.
The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.8 percent, while
the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings dropped 0.9 percent, with energy majors and banks among
their biggest drags.
PetroChina slipped 0.5 percent, while the
country's biggest coal producer China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
shed 1.1 percent as spot coking coal prices decline
and Chinese coal producers struggle with oversupply.
China, the world's top coal producer and consumer, has set
its 2012 coal production target at 3.65 billion tonnes and
forecast lower output at its top three coal producing regions,
according to a statement by the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC).
Chinese port investor and operator China Merchants Holdings
(International) Co Ltd said on Wednesday that its
Shenzhen-listed China International Marine Containers (Group) Co
Ltd plans to change the listing venue of its B
shares to Hong Kong by way of introduction without raising fresh
capital.
This is the first company to migrate to the Hong Kong
bourse, as mainland regulators encourage companies to delist
from China's ailing B-share board.