(Updates to close)

* HSI ends 0.5 pct, China Mobile dives 5 pct as H1 EBITA slides

* CSI300 closes 0.5 pct down at lowest since Jan. 9

* Shanghai near lows for the year so far struck 2 weeks ago

* Tencent jumps to 3-mth high after earnings beat

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 16 Hong Kong shares hit a two-week low on Thursday, dragged down by a weak showing by China Mobile that outweighed a 6 percent jump for Tencent Holdings, underscoring the impact of first-half earnings with sentiment so depressed.

Corporate profitability stayed the focus a day after China's Ministry of Finance said the profit drop at the country's non-financial state-owned enterprises in the first seven months accelerated from the January-June period.

Markets were barely moved by data on Thursday revealing the longest run of declining inward investment growth in China since the 2008-09 financial crisis, but added to uncertainty about the prospects of any earnings in recovery.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.5 percent to 19,963, closing below the 20,000 mark for the first time since Aug. 6.

"It's a given that earnings for Chinese companies are going to be bad, but the prospects for recovery are not so clear," said Larry Jiang, chief investment strategist at Guotai Junan International Securities. "So you risk being wrong going long, and caught if you go short any more from here."

He said investors will reward companies with better earnings visibility, even if their shares have outperformed to date.

Traders said the benchmark broke below that chart support after investors rushed to close positions ahead of the weekend with the approaching Typhoon Kai-tak expected to shut markets in Hong Kong on Friday.

In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.5 percent to hit its lowest since Jan. 9.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3 percent, creeping back towards a low for the year so far that was struck on Aug. 2.

JP Morgan analysts warned investors of value traps in Chinese equities.

"With an earnings revision trajectory that is expected to continue to head south, the risk of relying on price-to-earnings cannot be over-emphasized," they wrote in a report on Thursday.

Defensive favourite, China Mobile, the second biggest weighted stock on the Hang Seng index, fell 5 percent, with losses accelerating after the midday trading break as it posted a 0.9 percent slide in first-half EBITDA as its core telecoms business felt the squeeze from increasing competition.

Shares of Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings soared 6.4 percent to a more than three-month high after it said late on Wednesday that second-quarter net profit rose 32 percent from a year earlier to 3.1 billion yuan ($492 million).

Tencent is now up almost 57 percent this year, compared to the 8.3 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index. The stock is currently trading at 23 times forward 12 month earnings, a 15 percent discount to its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's second-largest PC maker by sales, jumped 6.3 percent after its quarterly profit trumped expectations, although analysts cautioned a slower Chinese economy could cut into its performance.

ALCOHOL PRODUCERS PROD CHINA LOWER

In China, measures introduced by the Shanghai stock exchange to encourage listed companies to increase dividend payouts received a cool reception from investors.

Shanghai bourse volume sank 16 percent from the day before and was the lowest in 2012.

Tsingtao Brewery slumped 4.0 percent in Shanghai and 4.4 percent in Hong Kong after posting a 1.8 percent rise in first-half net profit, slower than its 14.5 percent rise in first quarter net profit.

The result weighed on peers. Yanghe Brewery shed 2.3 percent. Chinese baijiu or white spirit producers Kweichow Moutai and Wuliangye lost 2 and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Moutai has declined 8.3 percent since it posted interim earnings late on Aug. 9 that were below market expectations and the company's own guidance. Wuliangye is expected to post its interim earnings after markets close on Aug. 19.

Moutai is still up 23.8 percent in 2012, compared with the Shanghai Composite's 4 percent fall and the CSI300's 1.1 percent decline. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)