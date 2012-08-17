(Updates to close)

* HSI climbs 0.8 pct, but down 0.1 pct on week

* CSI300 sheds 0.3 pct, loses 3.6 pct this week

* China Resources Enterprises soars after favourable H1 earnings

* China Mobile leads telco sector lower

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 17 Hong Kong shares rose on Friday, ending the week almost where they started, helped by broad strength in riskier sectors after German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced her support for the European Central Bank, easing fears over Europe's debt crisis.

China Resources Enterprises jumped 11 percent to its highest since June 1, after posting encouraging first half earnings at midday, to register its best single day showing in four years.

That helped the Hang Seng Index rise 0.8 percent, recovering from Thursday's two-week low, to return above the 20,000 level. It had dipped below that level on Thursday as investors cut positions in the mistaken belief that Friday's trade would be cancelled due to a typhoon.

On the week, the Hang Seng Index eased just 0.1 percent, having traded in a tight 240-point range for most of the past two weeks.

Onshore Chinese markets underperformed, with both benchmark indices having their worst week out of the last ten.

The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings, an index which provides a base for major derivative products, lost 0.3 percent on the day and 3.6 percent on the week.

The Shanghai Composite inched up 0.1 percent on the day, but lost 2.5 percent this week.

Traders attributed the CSI300's weakness to futures-related activity, with August contracts due to expire after Friday's market close.

Turnover remained subdued in Hong Kong, while Shanghai volume sank to its lowest this year, 24 percent below its 20-day moving average, pointing to adverse sentiment among retail investors that could set markets back further.

"Funds are waiting for new buying opportunities and earnings will give an indication of how things will be for the second half of the year," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst.

"The market will continue to be range-bound in the near term, but there are opportunities in some sectors, particularly the beaten down ones that beat earnings expectations. I'd be more selective given that defensives are getting a bit too expensive," Lam added.

One of those defensive favourites, China Mobile slipped a further 3.5 percent on Friday to its lowest since June 29. Shares of China's largest mobile provider slumped 5 percent on Thursday, its worst single day showing in a year, after first half earnings disappointed investors.

Its weakness spread to its smaller sector rivals. China Unicom shed 2.6 percent, while China Telecom declined 1 percent, both in heavy volumes.

CHINESE BANKS STRONG LEADING INTO EARNINGS

Chinese banks were mostly stronger on Friday, adding to their recent strength as investors look to make a tactical move, leveraging on their low valuations and high dividend yields with first half earnings later this month seen unlikely to disappoint, Julius Baer's Lam said.

On Friday, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) rose 1.1 percent in Hong Kong and 0.8 percent in Shanghai.

The Hong Kong listing of China's largest lender is now up 1.1 percent this month after rising 3.7 percent in July, trimming its 2012 loss to 2.4 percent. This compares with the Hang Seng Index's 9 percent gain and the China Enterprises Index's 1.1 percent decline.

But the longer term prognosis on the sector remains murky, with Beijing likely to lean on the sector to provide credit to fund the infrastructure investment needed to bolster growth and arrest the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

This has heightened concerns over the banks' balance sheet quality. Local Chinese media reported on Friday that the non-performing loan ratio in the Chinese entrepreneurial hub Wenzhou was 2.85 percent at end-July, up from 2.69 percent at end-June -- the eleventh monthly increase.

In addition, Beijing's two interest rate cuts earlier this year to boost growth are expected to reduce net interest margins in the short to medium term.

State-run media reported on Friday that the Chinese central bank will likely cut interest rates again first before reducing reserve requirements for banks. (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)