(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.8 pct, CSI300 sheds 0.6 pct

* CNOOC slides again on poor earnings

* China Telecom fell before reporting H1 profit down 10 pct

* Best to stay defensive on conservative easing: strategist

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Aug 22 Hong Kong shares fell on Wednesday, dragged by broad weakness in the Chinese oil sector that put the Hang Seng Index below a chart support level it has finished above most of the past two weeks.

Corporate earnings remained a focus, with CNOOC Ltd , China's leading offshore oil producer, shedding 1.9 percent. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock from "buy" to "hold" after the company's underwhelming first half showing.

Mainland Chinese markets were also weaker. Property developers were among the bigger drags on renewed fears of more curbs on the sector after local media reported that Hubei and Hunan could be next to introduce property taxes.

The large-cap focused CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings slipped 0.6 percent at midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index of more than 950 companies lost 0.4 percent. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 1.2 percent.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.8 percent to 19,935, slipping below the 20,000 level it has finished above for most of the last two weeks. More weakness could lie ahead if the benchmark finishes the day below this level.

"I won't add to current positions right now and will stay defensive because rising housing prices and potentially, pork too, means Beijing has to be more conservative with the pace of monetary easing than many are expecting," said Hong Hao, Bank of Communications International Securities' chief strategist.

Data last week showing housing prices in China rising for a second month have reignited fears of more curbs on a sector Beijing is bent on controlling. The Shanghai property sub-index has slid more than 10 percent since data last month showed the first increase in China housing prices in nine months.

There were fresh media reports on Wednesday of an extension of a property tax pilot in China, hitting property A-shares. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke lost 1.7 percent, while Shanghai-listed shed 2.1 percent.

CHINA OIL MAJORS LOWER

CNOOC led Chinese oil majors lower in both China and Hong Kong markets. CNOOC, which reported on Tuesday first half net profit that fell twice as much as the market expected, is now trading at its lowest in about a month.

PetroChina lost 2.2 percent in Hong Kong and 0.3 percent in Shanghai. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) shed 1.5 percent in Hong Kong and 0.5 percent in Shanghai.

China Telecom, the smallest of three telcos in the mainland, fell 2.5 percent ahead of its earnings announcement. At the midday trading break, it posted a 10 percent drop in quarterly net profit, the biggest quarterly decline in two years.

The stock is down 12 percent on the year and currently trading at 15 times forward 12-month earnings, a 20.5 percent premium over its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Three of 33 analysts downgraded their earnings-per-share estimates for China Telecom by an average of 5.3 percent over the last 30 days, according to StarMine. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)