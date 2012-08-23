(Updates to midday)
* HSI climbs 0.9 pct, CSI300 slips 0.1 pct
* China banks strong in HK ahead of Bank of China earnings
* China Telecom strong after earnings, Unicom next to report
* Li Ning sinks further into the red, issues loss warning
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 23 Hong Kong shares climbed
almost 1 percent on Wednesday, set to put in their best showing
in more than a week, with growth-sensitive sectors leading gains
after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised hopes of more monetary
stimulus.
But mainland Chinese markets reversed early small gains
after a preliminary survey showed China's August factory
activity shrinking at its fastest pace in nine months as new
export orders slumped and inventories rose.
"This data does not point to a recovery trend but the pace
of the slowdown seems to have slowed down...looks like an
earnings recovery will be delayed, maybe till the fourth quarter
or early next year," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China
equity analyst.
"Downstream sectors such as retail and other consumer names
are still early in their destocking cycle, but the upstream ones
like resources and industrials are probably mid-cycle," added
Lam, who tips defensive plays such as Chinese telcos.
By midday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.9 percent to
20,068.7, returning above the 20,000 level it has finished above
in all but two sessions for almost three weeks.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings lost 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index
slipped 0.2 percent amid weak volumes.
China Telecom, the smallest of three players in
that sector, jumped 6.5 percent to a five-month high, extending
gains after it posted earnings that were largely in line with
expectations.
JP Morgan analysts upgraded the stock from "neutral" to
"overweight" in a note dated Aug. 23, saying their previous
concern about broadband returns has been alleviated by the
company's affirmation that it will focus on project returns and
expects no near-term regulatory changes.
They also upped their target price by more than 17 percent,
from HK$4.60 to HK$5.40. China Telecom is currently trading at
HK$4.40. It is now up 0.5 percent for the year, compared to an
8.9 percent gain for the Hang Seng Index.
China Unicom, the sector's second-largest player,
rose 2.1 percent ahead of its results later in the day. It is
down almost 22 percent in 2012 after outperforming the market in
2011 with a 47 percent surge.
Before Thursday, China Unicom was trading at a 38 percent
premium to its historical median 12-month forward earnings
multiple and a 3.5 percent premium over its 12-month
price-to-book historical median multiple, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
Five of 34 analysts downgraded their earnings-per-share
estimates for China Unicom by an average of 12.6 percent in the
last 30 days, according to StarMine.
Chinese banks were also broadly stronger ahead of Bank of
China's first half corporate earnings later in the day. Bank of
China rose 1 percent. It is up 4.2 percent this year,
the best performer among the "Big Four" Chinese banks.
CHINA PROPERTY WEAK AGAIN
The mainland property sector was again among the big
underperformers in onshore Chinese markets after Chinese Vice
Premier Li Keqiang said the government will continue to tightly
control the market in order to rein in speculation.
Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate, which posted
first-half earnings late on Wednesday that were broadly in line
with expectations, fell 1 percent.
Poly Real Estate has now lost more than 20 percent since
data on July 18 showed China housing prices rose for the first
time in nine months, sparking fears of fresh curbs on a sector
that Beijing is bent on exempting from broader easing measures.
It is however still up 12.7 percent this year, compared to
the 2.3 percent decline for the CSI300 Index and 4.3 percent
loss on the Shanghai Composite Index.
Chinese sportswear group, Li Ning slumped 5.9
percent after it reported underwhelming first half earnings late
on Wednesday and warned it could post a loss for the year. It is
now down more than 32 percent this year.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)