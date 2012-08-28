(Updates to midday)
* HSI, CSI300 ease 0.2 pct
* Investors seen waiting on Jackson Hole, turnover light
* Foxconn punished after first-half loss
* Baosteel leads steel sector jump after share buyback
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 28 Hong Kong shares are set for a
third-straight loss on Tuesday, dragged lower by weakness in
growth-sensitive sectors in lacklustre turnover, as investors
mark time ahead of a meeting of central bankers later this week.
Strength in defensive sectors such as Hong Kong utilities
and Chinese telcos underlined investor caution, with the Hang
Seng Index barely holding above its 200-day moving average, a
key long-term chart level. A finish below that level could point
to further weakness ahead.
Mainland Chinese markets were also weaker, with the Shanghai
Composite Index flat at midday. The CSI300 of
the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings slipped 0.2 percent to
its lowest level since March 2009.
The Hang Seng Index shed 0.2 percent to 19,766.1,
barely holding above its 200-day moving average, now at
19,765.2, a technical level it has closed above on all but one
session since July 31.
"Everybody is playing a waiting game now. Even if they are
in the market, it's with a very short time horizon and in stocks
that are more defensive," said Larry Jiang, chief strategist
with Guotai Junan International Securities.
China Life Insurance, the country's largest
insurer, fell 1.2 percent to its lowest in almost two months in
Hong Kong ahead of its first-half corporate earnings later in
the day.
Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd
slipped 1.5 percent after posting a 94 percent drop in
first-half earnings, underperforming most of its rivals as sales
sagged and its solar energy business lost money.
BYD has fallen 22 percent in 2012, compared with a 7.2
percent gain for the Hang Seng Index and a 4.5 percent loss for
the China Enterprises Index, made up of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong.
Foxconn International Holdings Ltd (FIH), the
world's biggest contract maker of cellphones, dived 6.3 percent
after posting its worst-ever first-half net loss due to dismal
orders from key clients such as Nokia Oyj hit by the
economic slowdown.
STEEL SECTOR LIMITS LOSSES
Baoshan Iron & Steel, China's largest listed
steelmaker, surged the maximum 10 percent in Shanghai after the
company announced plans to buy back up to 5 billion yuan worth
of shares to boost investor confidence.
This move makes Baoshan among the first to answer a call
from the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Aug. 1 for
companies with a strong capital base to buy back their shares in
one of several moves intended to boost market sentiment.
Baoshan is still down almost 8 percent for the year to date,
compared with a 5 percent loss on the CSI300 Index and a 6.5
percent loss for the Shanghai Composite Index. Baoshan shares
fell in value in 2010 and 2011.
Baoshan's strength spurred gains for the Chinese steel
sector in mainland markets, where stock prices have come under
pressure this year as the sector struggles with high inventories
amid China's slowing economy.
Angang Steel rose 2.3 percent in
Shenzhen, shrugging off a $311 million first half net profit it
posted late on Monday. The company had issued a profit warning
on July 6.
Angang slipped 0.5 percent in Hong Kong, where it is still
down more than 30 percent this year.
Deutsche Bank analysts said with no sign of recovery for the
steel industry, Angang's stock was not attractive, noting the
book value of the company "might continue to shrink".
