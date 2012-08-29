(Updates to close)
* HSI off 0.1 pct, Shanghai Composite down 1 pct
* Turnover in HK and Shanghai still very weak
* Evergrande hurt by falling margins in H1 earnings
* Want Want down 4.2 pct despite 38 pct rise in 1H net
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Aug 29 Hong Kong shares slipped on
Wednesday, dragged down by a 4.2 percent loss for foodmaker Want
Want China, which was heavily traded on a day turnover was weak
ahead of Friday's meeting of central bankers in Wyoming.
Investors focused on companies that just posted earnings
reports. With the slowdown in the Chinese economy not likely to
bottom in the near term, companies across sectors are struggling
with big inventories as demand slows.
Mainland Chinese markets underperformed after the People's
Bank of China surveyed demand for a new long-term money market
instrument, suggesting it remained reluctant to resort to
blunter policy measures such as reducing bank reserve
requirements.
This apparent lack of aggressive policy disappointed market
players, who see any "formal" easing measures as crucial to
shoring up onshore Chinese markets.
The Shanghai Composite Index slid 1 percent to
2,053.2, its lowest close since February 2009. The CSI300
of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 1.1
percent.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at
19,788.5, bouncing off its 200-day moving average for a third
straight day. That support is now at about 19,766, a level it
has closed above for all but one session for almost a month.
There was one big trade, thanks to Macau casino operator
Galaxy Entertainment, in which European private equity
firm Permira sold a $750 million stake.
Otherwise, Hong Kong turnover remained weak ahead of the
Friday's meeting of central bankers hosted by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
"Everybody's waiting, but I think Bernanke and the other
central bankers are limited in what they can do to boost
growth," said Wang Ao-chao, UOB Kay Hian's Shanghai-based head
of research.
"Chinese companies are at various stages of the destocking
cycle right now, but in the longer run, they need to be making
capacity adjustments which is difficult to do now, with the
economic situation uncertain," he added.
Highlighting inventory issues, shares of Chinese developer
Evergrande fell 3.1 percent after the company reported
falling margins due to price cuts as they struggle to sell
homes.
Evergrande is now down 4 percent in 2012, dipping into
negative territory for the year after data on July 18 showed
housing prices in China increasing for the first time in nine
months.
This sparked fears of more curbs on a sector Beijing is bent
on exempting from their easing regime.
WANT WANT NOT IN DEMAND, CHINA LIFE RISES
Chinese rice cracker producer Want Want China
slumped 4.5 percent, with losses accelerating in the afternoon
in spite of the fact it posted a better-than-expected 38 percent
increase in first half net profit at midday.
In a note to clients on Wednesday, Bank of America-Merrill
Lynch analysts said Want Want's 19 percent revenue growth was
below their estimate due to weaker sales from rice crackers.
Losses on Wednesday trimmed Want Want's outperformance on
the year. It is still up 25 percent in 2012, compared to Hang
Seng Index's 7.3 percent gain.
China Life Insurance trimmed gains
after its chairman told reporters at a briefing during the
midday trading break that the company does not see promising
prospects for improving investment yields this
year.
It ended up 2 percent, but was up by more than 3 percent at
midday after posting late on Tuesday a smaller-than-expected 20
percent decline in first half net profit. Earnings were hurt by
a sluggish stock market in the mainland, where the company is
allowed to invest up to 20 percent of its assets.
The South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday that China
Life is aiming to increase its stake in China Guangfa Bank. The
company's chairman told the press briefing the company's plans
were not finalized.
(Additional reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)