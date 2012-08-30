(Updates to close)
* HSI down 1.2 pct, CSI300 slips 0.2 pct
* Turnover average ahead of Jackson Hole
* China banks weak after AgBank earnings disappoint
* Property developers sink on fears of sector curbs
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 30 Hong Kong shares closed at
their lowest in a month on Thursday, with bank shares hurting
after disappointing earnings from China's Agbank and property
stocks slumping on media reports about imminent curbs on the
sector.
Turnover stayed weak, in line with low trading interest
across asset classes this week ahead of Friday's annual meeting
of central bankers in Wyoming. The past two years, Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled new policy easing.
Onshore Chinese markets on Thursday lingered at their lowest
levels since early 2009, with the metals and mining sector weak
as iron ore prices sank to near three-year lows on sagging
Chinese demand.
Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank of Communications
International Securities, said that A-share underperformance is
making more people look into whether there are bigger structural
problems in the Chinese economy.
He suggested that for now, investors should stay defensive
and brace for more downward revision of earnings.
"If you don't have to do anything, then don't -- unless you
have a strong view on quantitative easing from the Fed," Hong
said." But even then, I'm not risking my money for a 5 percent
gain in the short term."
The Hang Seng Index shed 1.2 percent to 19,552.9, the
lowest close since July 27. It opened below its 200-day moving
average, now at 19,763.7, which triggered stop-losses in the
index futures market at around 19,700. That caused losses to
accelerate, traders said.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings slipped 0.2 percent to 2,211.4, the lowest close since
March 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat as
bourse volume rose 19 percent from Wednesday, almost in line
with its 20-day moving average.
Mining companies were weak, with Citic Pacific
down 4 percent. But there was some respite for beleaguered steel
companies, which need iron ore. Angang Steel jumped 4
percent in Hong Kong.
PROPERTY, CHINA BANKS DISAPPOINT
Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), the sector's
third-biggest lender, fell on a bigger-than-expected margin
decline. Banks' net interest margins measure loan profitability
and are expected to shrink in the wake of China's interest rate
liberalisation, which has narrowed spreads between what banks
pay depositors and what they charge borrowers.
AgBank's Hong Kong shares dropped 2.7 percent to their
lowest since July 16 and have fallen 10.5 percent from an Aug. 9
peak. In Shanghai, the stock slipped 0.4 percent.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and
Bank of Communications (BoComm), which both posted
first half results after Thursday trading, were also weak. ICBC
sank 1.9 percent, while BoComm slumped 3.5 percent.
Both banks reported profit that slightly bettered
expectations. Their non-performing loan ratios remained largely
unchanged in the second quarter, compared to the previous
quarter.
Among property stocks, Sino Land dived 5 percent
to its lowest close in a month, leading the Hong Kong property
sector lower on Thursday. Late on Wednesday, Sino Land posted a
6 percent fall in full year net profit.
Local media fanned speculation that new government curbs
could hit Hong Kong property developers as soon as next week.
UBS analysts said in a note to clients they expect potential
curbs to affect companies planning big launches, such as Sun
Hung Kai Properties and Henderson Land. Sun
Hung Kai lost 3.6 percent and Henderson 2.2 percent.
Policy controls may include designating a few sites that can
only be sold to Hong Kong residents, converting several
government land sites into public housing developments and
tightening the special stamp duty tax, according to the UBS
note.
Chinese developers were also softer after more signs of
sector curbs on the mainland. Evergrande shed 3.6
percent to close at its lowest since Dec. 15 after Goldman Sachs
removed the stock from its Asia Pacific "conviction buy" list.
Goldman cited growing pressures on Evergrande's margins.
The state-run China Securities Journal cited on Thursday the
chairman of the powerful state economic planning agency telling
a Standing Committee meeting of China's parliament that the
country must persist in implementing policies aimed at holding
down prices and repressing speculative demand.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)