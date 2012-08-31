(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.4 pct, sheds 1.6 pct in August
* CSI300 slips 0.3 pct, slumps 5.5 pct on the month
* Citic Pacific hammered, iron ore prices at near 3-yr low
* Esprit, Sands China top August performers, Li & Fung lags
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Aug 31 Hong Kong shares slipped and
China sank to levels not seen since early 2009 on Friday, with
both markets ending August in the red after first half corporate
earnings disappointed and there seemed little chance of an
imminent recovery.
Turnover was lackluster ahead of an annual meeting of
central bankers in Wyoming later on Friday, with the market
expecting Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to keep
expectations of monetary easing intact into September, but not
immediately take any measures.
A scheduled quarterly rebalancing of the MSCI China index at
Friday's close did little to help boost Friday's volumes.
In August, investors parked money in shares of companies
able to project resilient earnings growth in a sluggish economic
environment.
"People have been generally defensive in August, with
earnings visibility overriding other considerations, such as low
valuations," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China equity
analyst.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings shed 0.3 percent on Friday and 5.5 percent this month,
suffering a third-straight monthly loss. The Shanghai Composite
Index shed 2.7 percent in August.
The Hang Seng Index lost 0.4 percent to 19,482.6,
holding above the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise
from June lows to August highs at about 19,443. The benchmark
shed 1.6 percent in August, its first monthly loss in three.
"September will be very busy policy-wise, so there might be
a switch into cyclical names. There are meetings in Europe and
the U.S., but I don't expect China to do too much ahead of its
National Congress meeting likely in October," Lam added.
Lam was referring to a meeting, to take place before
year-end, that will mark the start of a once-in-a decade
political leadership transition. New leaders do not typically
make big changes in their first year, but could be forced into
action if data suggests China could miss economic growth targets
for the year, he said.
Beijing is expected to post China's official manufacturing
managers' index reading on Saturday. A Reuters poll sees the
index easing to a 9-month low of 50 in August.
The state-run China Securities Journal reported on Friday
that the combined first-half net profit of China's 2,453 listed
companies dipped 0.38 percent from a year earlier to 1.01
trillion yuan ($159.07 billion).
On Friday, Citic Pacific slumped 7.1 percent to
its lowest since April 2009 after iron ore looked set to hit
nearly three-year lows.
In August, the stock had its worst performance in 10 months
as Chinese steel producers shunned fresh cargoes in the face of
waning demand.
Sany Heavy Industries dived 4 percent after
missing forecasts with a 28 percent fall in second-quarter net
profit, its biggest quarterly profit drop since 2008, as the
country's economic slowdown led to a jump in unpaid bills.
ESPRIT, LI & FUNG AT AUGUST EXTREMES
Within the Hang Seng Index, August's top performing stocks
are skewed towards those that rely on the relative safety
offered by the Chinese consumer as investors pulled money out of
cyclical sectors most linked to a slowing economy at home and
abroad.
Top performing stock Esprit Holdings rose almost
30 percent in the month as it rebounded from a year-low of
HK$8.83 on July 25. Macau casino company and the latest entrant
into the Hong Kong benchmark Sands China was the
second-best performer, up nearly 20 percent.
At the other end of the spectrum, shares of Li & Fung
, exporter for top U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart
, fell 18 percent, the worst monthly performance since
the October 2008 peak of the financial crisis.
Suffering from limp demand from its core markets in the
U.S., Europe and China, the company reported on Aug. 9 a sharp
drop in profits as well as shrinking margins sending investors
scurrying for the exits and wiping out about a fifth of the
company's value in a day.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)