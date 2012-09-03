(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.5 pct, CSI300 jumps 1.3 pct
* Turnover still lackluster, short covering mostly in HK
* China property strong, Citi says worst over for sector
* Chinese alcohol producers up, price increases eyed
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Sept 3 Hong Kong and China shares are
set for their first gain in four sessions on Monday, helped by
the property sector after weaker-than-expected economic data
spurred hopes that Beijing will act to stem the slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy.
Two complementary surveys showed China's vast manufacturing
sector has been badly hit by slowing new orders, suggesting the
economic slowdown could extend into a seventh quarter, putting
the government's 7.5 percent growth target in
danger.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings jumped 1.3 percent at midday, outperforming Asian peers
with alcohol producers strong on anticipation of price increases
ahead of a week-long October holiday.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 percent, while
the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings
in Hong Kong rose 0.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index rose
0.5 percent.
"A lot of the gains today are on short covering after losses
last week, which were quite overdone. Volumes are still bad, so
I won't make too much out of what's going on today," said
Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities vice-president for equity
sales.
Larger Chinese property developers were among the leading
gainers in the mainland. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke
rose 3.6 percent, while Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate
jumped 6.2 percent.
In Hong Kong, China Overseas Land & Investment
gained 2.3 percent, while China Resources Land firmed
3.2 percent.
In a report dated Aug. 31, Citi analysts said the toughest
period for Chinese developers was over, with recent first-half
earnings suggesting sales recovery was stronger than expected
and balance sheets were better managed.
"Developers are realistic, not trying to anticipate policies
but focusing on their own businesses, accelerating asset
turnover, and being cautious on land acquisitions and
construction commitments," Citi said in same note.
ALCOHOL SECTOR GAINS
Strength in the Chinese alcohol sector also helped power the
outperformance of onshore Chinese markets. Wuliangye
was the top boost on the CSI300 Index, rising 3.8 percent in
Shenzhen.
Trading in shares of premium alcohol producer Kweichow
Moutai was suspended on Monday, pending announcement
from the company, it said in a filing to the Shanghai stock
exchange.
This led to speculation the Moutai could be announcing an
increase in product prices ahead of the week-long holiday season
in early October, the start of the peak sales period for alcohol
producers in China, traders said.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)