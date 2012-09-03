(Updates to close)
* HSI inches up 0.4 pct, CSI300 jumps 1.1 pct
* Turnover still weak, short covering mostly in HK
* China property strong, Citi says worst over for sector
* Chinese alcohol producers up, price increases eyed
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Sept 3 Hong Kong and China shares
posted their first gains in four sessions on Monday, helped by
the property sector after weaker-than-expected economic data
spurred hopes that Beijing will act to stem the slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy.
Two complementary surveys released separately on Saturday
and Monday showed China's vast manufacturing sector has been
badly hit by slowing new orders, suggesting the economic
slowdown could extend into a seventh quarter.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent at
19,559.2, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong inched up 0.1 percent.
The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings jumped 1.1 percent, outperforming Asian peers. The
Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent.
Market players said there appeared to be little fresh
buying in Hong Kong, with turnover nearing 2012 lows. Volume in
Shanghai rose 30 percent from Friday, but was just in line with
its 20-day moving average.
"A lot of the gains today are on short covering after losses
last week, which were quite overdone. Volumes are still bad, so
I won't make too much out of what's going on today," said
Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities vice-president for equity
sales.
Shares of larger Chinese developers were among the leading
gainers. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke firmed 3.4
percent, while Shanghai-listed Poly Real Estate
soared 7.7 percent. In Hong Kong, China Resources Land
jumped 4.8 percent.
In a report dated Aug. 31, Citi analysts said the toughest
period for Chinese developers was over, with recent first-half
earnings suggesting a sales recovery was stronger than expected
and balance sheets were better managed.
"New tightening measures are unlikely, given heavy fiscal
reliance on property market and the risks to an already slowing
economy," they said in the same note, advising that investors
focus on stocks of developers with a focus on key cities, good
brand names and high asset turnover.
Chinese brokerages were stronger after the securities
regulator allowed insurance asset management and credit
guarantee firms to invest in its securities market in a bid to
boost its institutional investor base.
Citic Securities rose 2.9 percent in
Shanghai and 2 percent in Hong Kong. Haitong Securities
rose 4.6 percent in Shanghai and 2.2
percent in Hong Kong.
CHINA ALCOHOL, CONSUMER SECTOR STRONG
Strength in the Chinese alcohol sector also helped power the
outperformance of onshore Chinese markets. Wuliangye
was the top boost to the CSI300 Index, jumping 4.1 percent in
Shenzhen.
Trading in shares of premium alcohol producer Kweichow
Moutai was suspended on Monday, pending an
announcement from the company, it said in a filing to the
Shanghai stock exchange.
This led to speculation the Moutai could be announcing an
increase in product prices ahead of the week-long holiday season
in early October, the start of the peak sales period for alcohol
producers in China, traders said.
GOME Electrial Appliances jumped 3 percent to
HK$0.69 despite posting late on Friday a 501 million yuan ($79
million) first-half loss, hit by costs at its online business
and the end of government subsidies on home appliances.
But the company also said profitability should improve in
the second half. Bank of America-Merrill Lynch analysts were
among the few who upgraded the stock to "buy" while raising its
target price from HK$0.68 to HK$1.10.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)