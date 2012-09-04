(Updates to close)
* HSI slips 0.7 pct, CSI300 down 1.1 pct
* Hong Kong turnover nearly half 20-day moving average
* CSR sinks, delayed orders could cut earnings
* Moutai soars after announcing price increases
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Sept 4 Hong Kong shares on Tuesday
fell to their lowest close since July 27, with plays on the
global economy among the bigger losers as investors continued to
exit counters judged to have grim outlooks.
And with profits likely to remain under pressure as economic
data from China shows little signs of a pickup in growth,
brokerages including Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Macquarie
have started trimming expectations for returns.
In downbeat earnings post-mortems, the brokerages cited
issues relating to shrinking margins, rising inventories and
higher financing costs for Chinese corporates, adding to the
gloom on Tuesday.
Mainland Chinese markets, which rose on Monday, returned to
levels not seen since early 2009. The CSI300 Index of
the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed down 1.1 percent
at its lowest since March 2009. The Shanghai Composite Index
shed 0.8 percent.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong declined 1 percent, while the Hang Seng
Index slipped 0.7 percent as turnover fell to nearly half
its 20-day moving average.
"Everybody's still very cautious with so much uncertainty
about the Chinese economy," said Alex Wong, Ample Finance's
director of asset management.
"But even then, it's tough to make any substantial
positional changes because there are so few counterparties in
the market with turnover so low," Wong added.
Shares of Li & Fung, the global supply chain
manager for U.S. retail giants Walmart and Target
, fell 2.7 percent to its lowest close in 11 months.
It has lost more than 25 percent since posting weak
first-half operating profits on Aug. 9 that triggered a slew of
broker downgrades on fears of sluggish demand from the United
States, Europe and China.
CSR Corp slid 7.8 percent to its lowest close
since Jan. 17, bucking broader strength in the Chinese railway
sector after analysts warned of a risk of an earnings downgrade
in the third quarter if new orders keep being delayed.
CICC analysts said that with market expectations high after
CSR's good first half, the stock price correction will be major
if there are more signs profit could wane. CSR is still up 9
percent in 2012, compared to the Hang Seng Index' 5.4 percent
gain.
Tuesday's losses in mainland markets were limited by strong
gains by premium liquor producer Kweichow Moutai,
which said it will raise prices on some of its products by as
much as 30 percent.
Moutai jumped 6.2 percent in its best day in almost two
years at the resumption of trade after its shares were suspended
on Monday pending this announcement.
The stock is now up 21 percent this year, as investors
rewarded its earnings visibility and healthier balance sheets in
a market that could have a third-straight year of losses. The
CSI300 Index is now down 6 percent in 2012.
Moutai's consumer sector peers also saw some strength after
state-run Shanghai Securities News reported that Beijing is
targetting an 80 percent rise in retail sales by 2015. It said
the target is in the country's first five-year plan for domestic
trade, which aims to stimulate consumption.
Shares of Suning Appliance, China's largest home
appliance retail chain operator, jumped 4.1 percent in Shenzhen.
GOLDMAN SACHS, CREDIT SUISSE CUT CHINA FORECASTS
The move to encourage consumer spending in China was one of
several policy tweaks after two surveys released over the last
three days showed China's manufacturing sector has been badly
hit by slowing new orders.
More data is expected this Sunday, when Beijing will release
August data for inflation, industrial output, urban investment
and retail sales. Data for trade, money supply and loan growth
is expected from Monday.
In a report on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs analysts said they
expected the earnings slowdown to spill into next year. Goldman
cut its forecasts for 2013 earnings growth for MSCI China by 30
percent.
Credit Suisse cuts its 12-month target for the China
Enterprises index by 8 percent to 12,000, assuming flat
earnings growth for the next three years and a lower medium-term
growth of 5 percent.
On Tuesday, that index closed at 9,195.8, so the revised
forecast still sees a potential 30 percent rise. Credit Suisse
said low valuations could lift shares over the next three to six
months.
Chinese shares in Hong Kong currently trade at 6.7 times
forward 12-month earnings, well below their five-year average of
10.7 times, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Credit Suisse also cut its rating on the banking sector to
"marketweight" from "overweight" including a downgrade from
"neutral" to "underperform" for the Hong Kong shares of China
Minsheng Bank.
The Chinese banking sector was broadly weaker on Tuesday,
with Minsheng dropping 3.9 percent in volume more than
double its 30-day moving average.
