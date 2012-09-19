(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 1.1 pct, climbs above chart resistance
* H-shares jumps 1.8 pct, Shanghai Comp and CSI300 both up
0.2 pct
* Chinese banks lead charge, commods strong too
* Chinese property weak, hit by Longfor's new share issue
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Sept 19 Hong Kong shares returned to
a 4-1/2-month high on Wednesday, helped by Chinese banks that
lifted the Hang Seng Index above a chart level that had capped
gains since a stimulus-led rally in the previous two weeks.
Gains accelerated after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced an
expansion of its asset-purchasing programme in an attempt to
bolster growth, spurring hopes that China's central bank will
also ease monetary policy.
"With the European Central Bank, the U.S Federal Reserve and
now the Bank of Japan -- all the world's major central banks --
moving to ease, there will now be expectations for the PBOC
(People's Bank of China) to follow suit," said Jackson Wong,
Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales.
China's Ministry of Commerce warned earlier in the day that
foreign demand is likely to remain weak. Official data on
Wednesday showed a 3.4 percent year-on-year fall in foreign
direct investment inflows in the first eight months of 2012,
adding to a raft of grim economic data.
Mainland Chinese markets, which began a midday break just
before Japan's easing move, were set for their first gain in
three days. The Shanghai Composite Index and the CSI300
Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings each
gained 0.2 percent at midday.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong jumped 1.8 percent.
The Hang Seng Index ended the morning up 1.1 percent
at 20,818.8, its highest level since May 4. Wednesday's gain
took it above 20,674.5, the lower end of a gap that opened up
between May 4 and 7 and a technical level that stymied gains in
the first two sessions this week.
In the past two weeks, investors have been cheered by
stimulus moves. Stocks were boosted first by China's
announcements on Sept. 6 and 7 of infrastructure projects, and
then by the Fed's Sept. 13 unveiling of a third round of
quantitative easing.
Market watchers said they believe the Hang Seng Index can
have sustained gains after the latest Fed move -- which was not
the case after the second round of U.S. quantitative easing was
announced in early November 2010. Then, the Hang Seng Index rose
almost 8 percent in the first week, but still ended down 0.4
percent that month.
CHINA PLAYS IN FOCUS
On Wednesday, shares of China's biggest banks were among the
top boosts to the benchmark indices. In Hong Kong, Industrial
and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) rose 2.5 percent
to its highest in a month.
Commodities-related sectors were also stronger. Jiangxi
Copper gained 3.4 percent, regaining some of Tuesday's
2.3 percent decline after steep losses in the physical copper
markets.
The Chinese non-banking financial sector rose after mainland
media reported Beijing said it would aim to maintain security
and stability in the securities market. In Shanghai, Haitong
Securities and Citic Securities rose
more than 1 percent each.
The Chinese insurance sector, seen as a proxy of the
mainland markets given their large A-share investments, also
firmed. Ping An Insurance gained 1.4
percent in Hong Kong and 0.7 percent in Shanghai.
The Chinese property sector bucked broader market strength,
after Longfor Properties said late on Wednesday it
will issue $400 million worth of new shares to fund new
projects.
Investors did not take well to the dilution of their stakes,
sending Longfor's shares tumbling 8.5 percent to their lowest in
almost a week, with weakness extending to the entire sector in
Hong Kong and mainland China.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)