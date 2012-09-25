* HSI ends flat, H-shares index down 0.2 percent
* CSI300, Shanghai Comp both slip 0.2 pct
* Chinese railway stocks drop on Credit Suisse report
* HKEx shares down 2.6 pct on bond plan, low trading volume
(updates to close)
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Sept 25 Hong Kong shares ended little
changed on renewed concerns over global growth, and after
China's central bank dampened expectations of a cut in banks'
reserve requirements by injecting a record amount of funds into
the market on Tuesday.
The Hang Seng index ended the day flat at 20,698.7
while the index of top Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong
fell 0.2 percent, pulled down by transportation stocks.
In China, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai and
Shenzhen listings as well as the Shanghai Composite lost
0.2 percent each.
Materials and financials - the two sectors that rebounded
the most following the U.S. Federal Reserve's Sept. 13
announcement of a third round of asset purchases - continued to
see profit-taking as investors lock in gains ahead of the
quarter-end.
Chinese markets, poised to suffer a third straight year of
losses, have stayed weak as Beijing has held back from more
direct measures to tackle slowing growth such as cutting
interest rates or reducing the amount of cash banks need to keep
with the central bank.
Early on Tuesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it
would inject 290 billion yuan ($45.96 billion) into the banking
system through reverse bond repurchase agreements.
"The PBOC's reverse repos today have dampened expectations
for any imminent RRR cuts," said a Hong Kong-based trader at a
Chinese brokerage.
A surprise drop in German business sentiment as well a weak
forecast from industrial bellwether Caterpillar Inc had
hurt Asian markets, giving investors little reason to chase this
month's rally in Hong Kong.
The Hang Seng index is up 6.2 percent this month led by
transportation, machinery and mining stocks as investors
returned to cyclical sectors beaten down on worries over China's
slowing economy.
'UNDERWEIGHT' RATING FOR RAILWAYS
Railway equipment stocks fell on Tuesday after brokerage
Credit Suisse rated the sector as "underweight" as it expects
delayed orders and funding constraints to lead to more cuts in
earnings forecasts.
China Railway Construction fell 1.8 percent and
China Communications Construction was down 2.1
percent. China CNR Corp fell 0.3 percent.
Railway stocks had been among the biggest beneficiaries
earlier this month when reports of Chinese infrastructure
project approvals amounting to almost $1 trillion sent Hong Kong
and China markets surging.
Tuesday's weakness in railway stocks spread to shippers and
port operators with China Shipping Development down
5.4 percent. It was the biggest loser among components of the
China Enterprises Index in Hong Kong.
A pullback in gold prices to a 1-1/2 week low overnight
weighed on mining firms, with biggest Chinese producer Zijin
Mining and its rival Shandong Gold both
dropping 3 percent.
The heavyweight financials sector was a drag on Hong Kong
and Chinese indices.
Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx), the world's
No. 2 exchange operator by market value, fell 2.6 percent and
was the top loser and heaviest traded stock among Hang Seng
constituents on an otherwise lacklustre day for volume.
The company said it would raise $500 million via convertible
bonds for its proposed acquisition of the London Metals
Exchange.
HKEx, which still derives the majority of its income from
trading commissions, has suffered as trading activity in Hong
Kong has remained stubbornly low in 2012.
Daily turnover in Hong Kong averages just more than HK$50
billion ($6.45 billion) at present, compared with around HK$70
billion ($9.03 billion) at the same time last year.
($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars)
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)