(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.3 pct, H-shares index up 0.8 percent
* CSI300 up 1.2 pct, Shanghai Comp up 1 pct
* ZTE shares jump 5.8 pct in HK on China smartphone outlook
* Chinese sportswear brands rally on UBS report
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Sept 28 Hong Kong and China shares
rose for a second straight day on Friday and both markets were
poised to end the quarter on a brighter note, helped by hopes
that Chinese authorities would take steps to boost economic
growth.
The Hang Seng index was up 0.3 percent by the midday
break and is up 7.1 percent on the quarter with the bulk of the
gains coming this month as mainland stocks bounced back. The
China Enterprises index rose 0.8 percent.
In China, the CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listed companies was up 1.2 percent. The index is still down 7.4
percent this quarter but has recently clawed back some losses to
be up 3.4 percent for this month.
Speculation that Chinese authorities are taking steps to
prop up domestic stock markets prompted a late afternoon surge
on Thursday that helped lift other Asian markets.
Asian markets on Friday were also underpinned by relief that
Spain approved tough budget plans which pave the way for a
bailout.
Alan Lam, greater China analyst at Julius Baer said while
news of regulators taking steps could not be confirmed it was
unlikely that any negative policy announcement would come out
before the 18th Party Congress.
China's once-in-a-decade leadership transition is expected
to get underway as early as next month.
"Although renewed market concerns on European problems might
drag the overall sentiment, potential recovery on the A-share
market might lend some support to the Hong Kong market in the
near term," Lam said in an email.
China markets will remain shut all of next week for the
Mid-Autumn Festival. Hong Kong will be shut next Monday and
Tuesday.
Gains on the day were relatively broadbased with financials,
materials and consumer stocks all recovering from this week's
profit-taking.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, up 2 percent, and
Petrochina Co Ltd, up 0.5 percent, were the top
boosts for the CSI300 while Chinese banks helped Hong Kong's
Hang Seng the most.
China Construction Bank Corp rose 0.9 percent
while Bank of China Ltd rose 1 percent.
Chinese sportswear brands were particularly strong after UBS
brokerage said in a report that the sector would be among the
first to emerge from the current slowdown.
Shares of Anta Sports Products Ltd, the biggest
player in the sector by market value, rose as much as 11.6
percent to their highest intraday level in more than three
months. Li Ning Co Ltd shares rose 5.9 percent.
Analysts at UBS said an industry-wide restructuring would
address issues such as overcapacity and inadequate distribution
that have hampered growth, as well as allow the companies to pay
high dividends.
Telecommunication equipment maker ZTE Corp shares
rose 5.8 percent to their highest level in more than two months
in Hong Kong on China smartphone demand.
The company's Shenzhen listing was up 4.4
percent.
(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)