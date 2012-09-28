(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 0.3 pct, H-shares index up 0.8 percent

* CSI300 up 1.2 pct, Shanghai Comp up 1 pct

* ZTE shares jump 5.8 pct in HK on China smartphone outlook

* Chinese sportswear brands rally on UBS report

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Sept 28 Hong Kong and China shares rose for a second straight day on Friday and both markets were poised to end the quarter on a brighter note, helped by hopes that Chinese authorities would take steps to boost economic growth.

The Hang Seng index was up 0.3 percent by the midday break and is up 7.1 percent on the quarter with the bulk of the gains coming this month as mainland stocks bounced back. The China Enterprises index rose 0.8 percent.

In China, the CSI300 of top Shanghai and Shenzhen listed companies was up 1.2 percent. The index is still down 7.4 percent this quarter but has recently clawed back some losses to be up 3.4 percent for this month.

Speculation that Chinese authorities are taking steps to prop up domestic stock markets prompted a late afternoon surge on Thursday that helped lift other Asian markets.

Asian markets on Friday were also underpinned by relief that Spain approved tough budget plans which pave the way for a bailout.

Alan Lam, greater China analyst at Julius Baer said while news of regulators taking steps could not be confirmed it was unlikely that any negative policy announcement would come out before the 18th Party Congress.

China's once-in-a-decade leadership transition is expected to get underway as early as next month.

"Although renewed market concerns on European problems might drag the overall sentiment, potential recovery on the A-share market might lend some support to the Hong Kong market in the near term," Lam said in an email.

China markets will remain shut all of next week for the Mid-Autumn Festival. Hong Kong will be shut next Monday and Tuesday.

Gains on the day were relatively broadbased with financials, materials and consumer stocks all recovering from this week's profit-taking.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd, up 2 percent, and Petrochina Co Ltd, up 0.5 percent, were the top boosts for the CSI300 while Chinese banks helped Hong Kong's Hang Seng the most.

China Construction Bank Corp rose 0.9 percent while Bank of China Ltd rose 1 percent.

Chinese sportswear brands were particularly strong after UBS brokerage said in a report that the sector would be among the first to emerge from the current slowdown.

Shares of Anta Sports Products Ltd, the biggest player in the sector by market value, rose as much as 11.6 percent to their highest intraday level in more than three months. Li Ning Co Ltd shares rose 5.9 percent.

Analysts at UBS said an industry-wide restructuring would address issues such as overcapacity and inadequate distribution that have hampered growth, as well as allow the companies to pay high dividends.

Telecommunication equipment maker ZTE Corp shares rose 5.8 percent to their highest level in more than two months in Hong Kong on China smartphone demand.

The company's Shenzhen listing was up 4.4 percent.

(Editing by Edwina Gibbs)