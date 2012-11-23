* HSI +0.3 pct, H-shares +0.7 pct, CSI300 +0.8 pct
* China insurers lead indexes higher, buoyed by positive
A-shares
* SAIC hits 2-week high after JV partner VW raises China
investment
* Liquor makers rebound, trimming steep weekly losses
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Nov 23 Onshore Chinese shares
rebounded in thin Friday trade, buoying the Hong Kong market as
investors hunted for bargains in laggard large cap counters
after incoming Premier Li Keqiang laid the case for market
reforms in the world's second-largest economy.
Stock indexes in both China and Hong Kong are set for their
first weekly gains in three, with the Hang Seng Index
poised to post its best weekly performance since it jumped 4.2
percent in the week of Sept. 10-14.
The Hang Seng Index went into the midday trading break up
0.3 percent at 21,805, its highest since Nov. 8. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong climbed 0.7 percent. On the week, they are each up more
than 3 percent.
In the mainland, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai
and Shenzhen listings rose 0.8 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index firmed 0.7 percent. On the week, they
are each now up 0.8 percent.
"Comments from the Vice-Premier have definitely bolstered
sentiment today, reassuring investors that the incoming top
leaders are committed to moving towards reform as the country
moves into a new phase of economic development," said Chen Yi, a
Shanghai-based analyst with Xiangcai Securities.
Vice-Premier Li Keqiang stressed the role of reform in
China's social and economic development, calling for pioneering
measures and a bigger role for the market amid medium-speed
growth in the long term, according to the state-run China
Securities Journal.
Chinese insurers, considered A-share proxy plays due to
their large amounts of investment in the mainland markets, were
among the biggest index boosts.
China Life Insurance was up 1.3 percent
in Hong Kong and 2.6 percent in Shanghai. Its smaller rival,
Ping An jumped 1.2 percent in Hong Kong and
2.8 percent in Shanghai.
SAIC Motor jumped 3.3 percent to its highest in
almost two weeks in Shanghai after local media reported one of
its joint venture partner Volkswagen AG plans to
speed up its expansion in China.
Alcohol producers rebounded, trimming steep losses this week
triggered after rival booze maker Jiugui Liquour was
implicated in a press report that it had excessive amounts of
potentially toxic substances in its products.
Jiugui's Shenzhen shares, suspended since Monday, slumped
the maximum 10 percent on the resumption of trade on Friday. The
company apologised in an exchange filing late on Thursday,
promising to resolve the issue, according to state news agency
Xinhua, after official tests substantiated earlier allegations.
Wuliangye rose 1.2 percent, rebounding off its
lowest level in more than two years on Thursday and set for a
first gain in seven days. It is still down 10 percent on the
week, poised for its worst weekly showing in nearly four years.