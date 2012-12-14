* HSI up 0.7 pct for the day, 1.9 pct for the week
* CSI300 surges 5.1 pct on Friday, 4.9 pct this week
* Onshore indexes top 100-day moving averages
* Chinese financial sector lead A-shares charge
* Longyuan, Baoxin Auto tumble after share placements
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Dec 14 Onshore China shares had their
biggest rises in more than three years on Friday fuelled by
speculation of state-backed buying in onshore markets, as
indexes closed above key chart resistance levels, indicating
further gains ahead.
Hong Kong markets were lifted to a 16-month high, after a
manufacturing survey by HSBC raised hopes for a stronger
recovery in the world's second-largest economy.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.7 percent on the day and
1.9 percent on the week to 22,606 points, its highest close
since Aug. 1, 2011. Stiff chart resistance looms at around
22,800, peaks in July and August 2011.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong jumped 1.5 percent on Friday and 3.6
percent this week.
In the mainland, the CSI300 Index of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings surged 5.1 percent on Friday and
4.9 percent for the week. The Shanghai Composite Index
was up 4.3 percent on the day and also for the week.
While markets moved higher immediately following the flash
PMI survey, talk among traders that large institutions were
active buyers of domestic shares triggered a sharp rally with
both mainland indexes punching above their 100-day moving
average for the first time since mid-2012.
"With just over 10 trading days remaining in the year, this
is the last window for fund managers to step into the market to
ride on this rally, particularly since most of them were
underweight equities," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at Bank
of Communications International Securities.
Investors will be watching an annual policy-setting meeting
over the weekend to chart China's 2013 economic course for any
more signs of an improving outlook.
Friday's gains in Shanghai came in the highest volume since
March 14 as the financial sector led the charge up the charts.
Hong Kong turnover was the best this week.
On Friday, the CSI financial sub-index soared 6.7
percent, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
rising 3.8 percent in Shanghai and 0.2
percent in Hong Kong.
Shares of Ping An Insurance in Shanghai
had their best day since July 2009, surging 8 percent to extend
2012 gains to 21.8 percent. Its Hong Kong shares were up 3.5
percent.
The strong showing in the A-share market also helped Chinese
brokerages. Haitong Securities jumped 5.6 percent in
Shanghai and 6.8 percent in Hong Kong, while Citic Securities
spiked 7.4 percent in Shanghai and 4.8
percent in Hong Kong.
Bank of Nanjing, GF Securities and
New China Life Insurance all surged the maximum 10
percent in Shanghai and Shenzhen.
Mainland investors were also encouraged by several
regulatory moves.
The state-run China Securities Journal reported on Friday
that the China Securities Regulatory Commission is encouraging
the more than 800 listing applicants to seek alternate sources
of funding in the bond market.
The regulator will also hold listing sponsors responsible if
they "over package" stock offerings in a move aimed at
protecting investors' interest, the same media report said.
New rules announced on Thursday will allow fund houses to
seek regulatory approval for any number of mutual fund products
they wish to sell at any time with the securities regulator
responding within 20 days.
Traders also cited news reports of further relaxation of
quotas for foreigners to invest in China, allowing for a bigger
proportion for stocks. That could improve liquidity conditions
for the A-share market, which has underperformed Hong Kong.
PLACEMENTS GALORE IN HK
The CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indexes, both of which
fell in 2010 and 2011, are down 0.4 and 2.2 percent respectively
this year. This compares to the 22.6 percent rally for the Hang
Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index's 13.8 percent jump.
Friday's gains were the biggest daily one for both mainland
indexes since October 2009. They helped onshore Chinese shares
outperform offshore peers for a second-straight week.
A liquidity-fuelled rally in Hong Kong has spurred more
companies to take to the market to raise funds.
Shares of two Chinese companies that announced placements
late on Thursday closed above their placement price ranges,
suggesting demand is still healthy where there is a sufficient
discount.
China Longyuan Power Group dived 5.4 percent to
HK$5.23, above the top end of the HK$5 to HK$5.20 range at which
the wind power generator priced its HK$2.42 billion ($312
million) new share offering.
Baoxin Auto Group shed 4.8 percent to HK$5.90
after a $58 million placement. This was at the top end of its
HK$5.70 to HK$5.90 pricing range.