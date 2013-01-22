* HSI +0.3 pct, H-shares +0.8 pct, CSI300 +0.3 pct
* HK hit by series of profit warnings, could stall rally
* AIA top HSI boost, a reliable earnings play
* Great Wall Motor tests all-time high after earnings beat
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 22 Hong Kong shares held around a
19-1/2 month high for a third session on Tuesday, while onshore
China markets were on track to gain for a fourth-straight day,
helped by strength in the financial sector.
However, lower volumes pointed to caution as benchmark
indices run into chart resistance after a fast start to the
year, and amid a growing number of profit warnings ahead of the
corporate earnings season.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.3 percent at 23,657.4 at
midday on Tuesday, with chart resistance around 23,708, its high
on May 31, 2011. The China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.8 percent.
In the mainland, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai
and Shenzhen listings rose 0.3 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent.
"Earnings are clearly a risk, but I won't get too worried
right now. I would take some profit and rotate my money into
names that are laggards and have less chance of earnings
disappointment," said Hong Hao, Bank of Communication
International's chief strategist.
Asian insurance giant AIA Group was the top boost
to the Hang Seng Index, rebounding 1.4 percent from Monday's
one-month low.
AIA is still seeing earnings forecast upgrades, with two of
20 analysts raising their earnings per share expectations by an
average of 4.8 percent in the last 30 days, according to Thomson
Reuters StarMine.
By contrast, 10 smaller companies issued profit warnings on
Monday night.
Vanke Properties Overseas slumped 6.8 percent
after warning it expects a "significant decrease" in full-year
net profit, due mainly to the purchase in May of a Hong
Kong-based property company by its parent China Vanke Co.
Shares in China Vanke, however, rose sharply for a second
day after the company said on Monday its foreign-currency
B-shares would move to Hong Kong. The B shares again
rose by their 10 percent daily limit, while its yuan-denominated
A shares jumped 6.1 percent.
The broader mainland market property sector eased as
investors took profit after a period of outperformance.
Among companies that have already posted earnings, shares of
Great Wall Motor jumped 2.7 percent in Hong
Kong, testing an all-time high in early trade, and 4.7 percent
in Shanghai.
China's top manufacturer of sport utility vehicles and
pick-up trucks said on Monday night its net profit for full-year
2012 jumped 65.7 percent from a year before, trumping forecasts