* HSI -0.4 pct, H-shares -0.7 pct, CSI300 -0.3 pct
* Cyclicals slide after China's official January PMI
disappoints
* Wynn Macau down after parent's underwhelming earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Feb 1 Hong Kong and China shares
slipped on Friday after official data for manufacturing activity
in the world's second-largest economy came in below expectations
for a nine-month high.
Chinese growth-sensitive counters led the slide on benchmark
indexes in both markets after China's official purchasing
managers index (PMI) eased to 50.4 in January, missing a 50.9
Reuters consensus forecast and below a 50.6 reading in December.
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.4 percent at 23,633.8
Points at 0200 GMT, while the China Enterprises Index of
the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.7 percent. Losses
so far have wiped out gains on the week for the two indexes.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite Index and
the CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share
listings each shed 0.3 percent, trimming gains on the week.
China-focused steel conglomerate Citic Pacific
fell 1.9 percent in Hong Kong, while Aluminum Corporation of
China (Chalco) lost 1.9 percent in Hong
Kong and 1 percent in Shanghai.
China property counters were also broadly weaker, shrugging
off a report in the official China Securities Journal newspaper
that a pilot programme to implement a property tax in Beijing
has been postponed.
Wynn Macau fell 1.6 percent after its parent group
Wynn Resorts Ltd posted on Thursday underwhelming
quarterly profit that was blamed on its declining share of the
Macau gaming market.
Its Macau gaming sector rivals were broadly higher ahead of
monthly gaming revenue data due at the midday trading break.
Sands China was up 1 percent, while SJM Holdings
was up 2.1 percent.
