By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 1 Chinese growth-sensitive
energy and basic material stocks sank on Friday, hurt by
official data on manufacturing activity in the world's
second-largest economy that came in slightly below expectation
at its lowest since September.
By 0234 GMT, steel-to-property conglomerate Citic Pacific
declined 2 percent in Hong Kong after China's official
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased to 50.1 after seasonal
adjustments, a five-month low that underwhelmed a 50.2 Reuters
poll consensus and down from January's 50.4.
Losses underperformed benchmark indexes in both on- and
off-shore China markets. The Hang Seng Index was down 0.2
percent at 22,969.7 after posting its best daily gain in two
months on Thursday. The China Enterprises Index of the
top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was also down 0.2 percent.
In the mainland, the CSI300 of the top Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings was flat, while the Shanghai
Composite Index was down 0.1 percent. Both indexes had
their best daily gain in a month on Thursday.
Losses in the mainland were limited by strength in the
brokerage sector after Reuters reported China is planning a
major bond market reform to raise the money the ruling Communist
Party needs for a 40 trillion yuan ($6.4 trillion) urbanisation
programme to buoy economic growth and close a chasm between the
country's urban rich and rural poor.
Citic Securities rose 0.6 percent in
Shanghai and was flat in Hong Kong. Smaller rival Founder
Securities climbed 2.1 percent in Shanghai.
Jiangxi Copper shed 2.6 percent in Hong Kong and 2
percent in Shanghai despite saying production at its Dexing
Copper Mine had not been suspended in response to media reports
about its environmental impact.
Sun Hung Kai Properties sank 1.6 percent after the
world's second-largest property developer by market value cut
full year sales guidance despite a positive first half corporate
showing.
Chinese insurers were broadly weaker in the A-share market
after China Life Insurance , the world's
biggest insurer by market value, said on Thursday that its
full-year 2012 profit could be 40 percent less than it was in
2011.