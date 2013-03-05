* HSI +0.3 pct, H-shares +0.4 pct, CSI300 +1.5 pct
* Mid-sized Chinese banks spike after money costs dip
* Chinese property sector still weak, jitters linger
* Want Want China up ahead of 2012 earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 5 China shares rebounded from a
two-month closing low on Tuesday, lifting Hong Kong markets, led
by banks as concerns about policy tightening ebbed after the
central bank refrained from draining funds following a sharp dip
in rates in the money market.
But gains came in volumes weaker than Monday, when new curbs
on the Chinese property sector had roiled markets. Strength in
counters with greater earnings resilience further pointed to
lingering caution.
The Hang Seng Index went into the midday trading
break up 0.3 percent at 22,597.1, set for a first gain in three
days. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong rose 0.4 percent.
In the mainland, the CSI300 of the leading
Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 1.5 percent after
suffering on Monday its heaviest loss in more than two years.
The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.1 percent.
"There's a defensive undertone to the rebound today," said
Wang Aochao, UOB-Kay Hian's Shanghai-based head of research.
"People are still selling off the property sector and have
little appetite for uncertainty."
The Chinese property sector stayed on the defensive after
Monday's steep losses as outgoing Premier Wen Jiabao reiterated
Beijing's commitment to curbing speculative demand in the
housing market at the National People's Congress.
China Vanke shed 1.7 percent in Shenzhen, while
Poly Real Estate plumbed a three-month low, diving 3
percent to bring losses on the year to almost 19 percent.
In Hong Kong, China Resources Land (CR Land)
followed Monday's nearly 9 percent loss with another 3.7 percent
slide. CR Land is now trading at its lowest since late November
after tumbling 18 percent from a Jan. 30 peak.
"We are at the start of a tightening cycle which will make
it hard for the property sector to outperform," Matthew
Sutherland, Fidelity Worldwide Investment's senior investor
director for equities, said in a note after markets closed on
Monday.
"Where we have holdings in the sector, these tend to be
focused on quality defensive names and stocks with higher
exposure to lower tier cities, where the impact may be more
muted," he added.
CHINA TIGHTENING FEARS OVERDONE?
Chinese banks led benchmark indexes higher in both on- and
offshore markets after China's benchmark seven-day repo rate
dipped 110 basis points early on Tuesday, pointing to an
improvement in money supply conditions in the mainland.
This comes as Premier Wen announced China's 2013 economic
growth target at 7.5 percent, a level similar to 2012, and
consumer inflation at 3.5 percent, compared with 2012's 4
percent.
Mid-sized Ping An Bank surged 8 percent to a
record high in Shenzhen, while Minsheng Bank
climbed 3.9 percent in Shanghai and 1.9
percent in Hong Kong.
In Shanghai, Industrial Bank spiked 5.3 percent
while Bank of Beijing Co Ltd jumped 2.6 percent
after they were both approved as fund managers by the China
Banking Regulatory Commission late on Monday.
Chongqing Brewery jumped by the maximum 10
percent in Shanghai after Carlsberg launched a
partial take-over bid worth 2.65 billion Danish crowns ($461.49
million) for 30.31 percent of its shares.
Want Want China rose 2.4 percent ahead of its 2012
full year earnings. Up more than 6 percent in 2013, it is
trading at a 20 percent premium to its 12-month forward earnings
multiple, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.