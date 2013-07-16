(Corrects to show Vanke Property Overseas to release H1
earnings on Friday, not China Vanke)
* HSI -0.1 pct, H-shares -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.6 pct
* 7 pct growth won't hurt China's reforms: official media
* NetDragon plunges after Baidu acquisition of unit
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, July 16 China shares slid on Tuesday,
weighing on Hong Kong as both markets traded narrowly, with
financial and property stocks dampened by an official news
report saying quarterly or annual growth of below 7 percent was
acceptable.
By midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.6 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.7 percent. Both stayed
in the same 60-point range for a third session.
The Hang Seng Index was down 0.1 percent at 21,287.4,
while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.2 percent as turnover stayed
anemic.
"If it's true that 7 percent is the new base economic growth
case, then it would greatly diminish chances that Beijing will
even move to support the economy and this is a negative for the
market," said Cao Xuefeng, a Chengdu-based analyst with Huaxi
Securities.
The official China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday in
a front page editorial that quarterly or annual economic growth
rates of below 7 percent would not affect China's long-term goal
of structural adjustment.
This comes a day after data showed the world's
second-largest economy grew 7.5 percent in the second quarter, a
figure broadly in line with China's official annual growth
target.
The mainland's press also reported that the economy was
likely to dominate the State Council's regular Wednesday
meeting. Traders said there was some speculation that China's
cabinet could unveil some policy announcements after that.
China Minsheng Bank fell 1.3 percent in Shanghai
and 0.3 percent in Hong Kong. The country's second-largest
lender China Construction Bank (CCB) shed 0.7 percent
in Hong Kong.
Chinese property and construction-related sectors were hurt
by more reports in the mainland press about the possibility of
the eastern city of Hangzhou starting a property tax trial,
after Shanghai and Chongqing.
China Vanke, the country's largest property
developer by sales, tumbled 2.2 percent in Shenzhen. Poly Real
Estate fell 2.6 percent in Shanghai, leading the
Shanghai property sub-index down 2.2 percent.
Vanke Properties Overseas, due to report interim
earnings on Friday, fell 3 percent in Hong Kong.
China Pacific Insurance Co Ltd far
outperformed sector rivals on the day, jumping 2 percent in Hong
Kong after posting favorable monthly premium growth data. Ping
An Insurance slipped 0.5 percent, while China Life
Insurance edged up 0.13percent.
NetDragon dived 17.7 percent in Hong Kong after
Baidu Inc, China's top search engine, said it plans to
acquire app store 91 Wireless from NetDragon for $1.9 billion to
strengthen its foothold in the country's highly competitive
mobile computing sector.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)