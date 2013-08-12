* HSI +1.7 pct, H-shares +2.4 pct, CSI300 +1.7 pct
* China data helps lift traditional cyclicals
* Gains come in improved turnover as bearish bets trimmed
* Tencent adds to 2013 rise ahead of Wednesday earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 12 Hong Kong and China shares
started the week strongly as solid economic data released late
Friday on the world's second-largest economy buoyed cyclical
sectors from coal to cement and heavy machinery.
Monday's gains came in the highest Hong Kong midday turnover
in about a month, while Shanghai volumes also improved,
suggesting investors could be returning, mostly to cut some
bearish bets.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was up 1.7 percent at
22,170.7 points, its highest in a week. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed
2.4 percent.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings rose 1.7 percent, while the Shanghai Composite
Index gained 1.3 percent. Both were at their highest
intra-day levels in about a month.
"We are seeing some follow-through momentum from last week's
China data that is lifting some more pressure on the traditional
cyclical sectors like coal and cement," said Alex Wong, Ample
Finance's director of asset management.
"There has to be an element of short covering given how
heavily shorted some of these names were before last week, but
it's all about positioning," Wong added.
China data released after markets shut on Friday showed new
bank loans and money supply grew better than expected in July,
even though a broad measure of liquidity fell from the previous
month.
Mid-sized lender China Minsheng Bank
spiked 6.2 percent in Hong Kong and 4.4 percent in Shanghai.
Ping An Bank rose 4.3 percent in Shenzhen and
Industrial Bank gained 5.3 percent in Shanghai.
Coal and cement counters extended recent gains as physical
prices showed nascent signs of improvement.
Yanzhou Coal , whose Hong Kong shares
have seen short selling interest total at least 14 percent in
the past three weeks, soared 7.1 percent to its highest in about
seven weeks.
Cement counters were also buoyed by a 80 percent spike in
first half net profit for China Resources Cement,
sending its shares up 3.4 percent to their highest since late
April.
Shares of cement makers could diverge in coming days as
others report earnings in this sector seen heavily affected by
Beijing's drive against overcapacity.
CR Cement was among those that issued positive profit
alerts, but there were some with negative warnings, including
Shanshui Cement, whose shares were up 4.1 percent on
Monday.
China Everbright climbed 1.9 percent after Beijing
elevated the environmental protection sector to "pillar
industry" status under a plan to increase spending in technology
to save energy and tackle China's dire pollution.
EARNINGS IN FOCUS
Companies reporting earnings on Monday include Foxconn
International, whose shares fell 2.4 percent after
closing on Friday at their highest in about two weeks. Chinese
internet giant Tencent Holdings, which reports interim
earnings on Wednesday, rose 2.5 percent.
Up 47 percent this year, Tencent is now trading at 28 times
forward 12-month earnings, a 4 percent premium to its historical
median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. In the last 30
days, six of 36 analysts have upgraded their full year
earnings-per-share estimates for Tencent by an average of 1
percent.
Shares of Li Ning, China's best-known sportswear
brand, fell in spite of reporting a smaller-than-expected first
half net loss. The stock fell as much as 12 percent before
recovering to be 4.4 percent down after the company said
inventory levels were close to normal.
Solar power producer GCL-Poly Energy fell 2.4
percent after warning of a wider loss for the first half
compared with a year ago.