* CSI300 +0.2 pct, Shanghai Comp +0.1 pct
* China auto firms aided by reported probe on foreign brands
* Materials sector broadly weaker, limiting index gains
* Typhoon shuts Hong Kong markets for whole day
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Aug 14 China shares tested fresh
eight-week highs in relatively robust trade on Wednesday, lifted
by a 4.2 percent jump for SAIC Motor after its auto parts unit
said it will increase its stake in a joint venture with Visteon.
Shares of larger automakers also rose following a Reuters
report that an industry body is helping the National Development
and Reform Commission investigate whether foreign carmakers are
setting minimum retail prices in China.
"If this is true, it's definitely a positive for demand for
local carmakers. It also sounds consistent with what Beijing has
been saying about supporting local brands for the last year or
so," said Guo Yanling, a Shanghai-based analyst with the
brokerage Shanghai Securities.
At midday, the CSI300 was 0.2 percent higher,
while the Shanghai Composite Index pared early gains and
was up 0.1 percent. Both are now hovering at their highest
levels since mid-June.
Hong Kong markets were shut in the morning by Typhoon Utor
and will stay closed all day, with authorities only looking to
downgrade the level 8 warning signal from 0600 GMT.
Gains on Wednesday let SAIC Motor, China's
largest automaker, cut this year's decline in its share price
to 19.3 percent. Its auto parts unit Huayu Automotive
surged the maximum 10 percent in Shanghai after its
announcement about the joint venture with Visteon Corp.
Great Wall Motor climbed 1.9 percent in
Shanghai, while FAW Car Company soared 6.3 percent
in Shenzhen.
Hefei Rongshida Sanyo Electric climbed 4.9
percent in Shanghai after Whirlpool Corp's China unit
agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in the Chinese fridge and
washing machine maker.
Weakness in the materials sector limited index gains.
China's largest gold miner Zijin Mining slid 1.6
percent in Shanghai after reporting a 54 percent slide in first
half net profit from a year earlier.
The recent rally in material counters was further stalled by
comments from China's industry minister, cited in the official
Shanghai Securities News, that Beijing will push ahead with
efforts to cull excess capacity a year earlier than planned.
China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd shed 0.8 percent
after closing on Tuesday at a one-month high. Anhui Conch Cement
, which ended Tuesday at a two-month high, also lost
0.8 percent.