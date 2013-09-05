* HSI +1.2 pct, H-shares +1.3 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct
* China shippers jump, Baltic Dry Index at highest since Jan
2012
* Merchants Bank climb after successful Shanghai rights
issue
* Sunac China bucks mainland property sector strength
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Sept 5 Hong Kong shares rose to a
three-week high in early Thursday trade with the Chinese
shipping sector leading strong gains in cyclical sectors as a
measure of freight cost surged to its highest in nearly two
years.
Investors also cheered China Merchants Bank's
completion of a long-planned share offering that
raised 27.5 billion yuan ($4.49 billion), lifting its share
price, along with those of its Chinese banking rivals.
But the broader mainland China market underperformed Asian
peers. At midday, the Shanghai Composite Index and
CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share
listings each slipped 0.1 percent.
The Hang Seng Index rose 1.2 percent to 22,600.4
points after earlier touching its highest intra-day level since
Aug. 16. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.3 percent.
Both indexes have jumped 5 and 6 percent, respectively, from
Aug. 28 lows, although the H-share index is still down more than
9 percent on the year. The Hang Seng benchmark is almost flat
for the year, down 0.3 percent.
With optimism on China's growth outlook returning after a
slew of favourable economic data, some market watchers expect
funds that have exited other parts of emerging Asia may begin to
trickle back into the offshore Chinese markets.
"The market is taking Merchants Bank's successful share
issue as a positive because of the high take up rate by its
current Shanghai shareholders," said Linus Yip, a strategist
with First Shanghai Securities.
"It's a sign that the tone on China has changed for the
better that investors are not too bothered about stake dilution,
probably also because the targetted subscribers are current
stakeholders," Yip added.
China Merchants Bank shares climbed 2.6 percent in Shanghai
as trading resumed for the first time since Aug. 27. Its H-share
listing climbed 2.2 percent to its highest since June 3.
Its rights offer made up the bulk of a broader $5.7 billion
fundraising plan by the bank that includes a HK$7.9 billion
($1.04 billion) share sale in Hong Kong, making the combined
plan the world's second-largest equity offering this year.
Result for its Hong Kong sale will be disclosed on Sept. 26,
the bank said in a filing to the Hong Kong exchange.
Chinese shippers were among the bigger percentage risers on
the day after the Baltic Dry Index soared to its highest
since January 2012. China Shipping Development surged
7.9 percent, while China Cosco spiked 6.1 percent.
The sector has also been recently boosted by the approval of
a free-trade zone in Shanghai, with hopes high that Beijing will
approve more such zones as the central government forges ahead
with its plans to restructure the world's second-largest
economy.
Chinese property developers were mostly higher after the
official Shanghai Securities News reported that the China
Securities Regulatory Commission will issue new rules on
refinancing for property developers in the next two to three
weeks, citing unidentified sources.
China Vanke rose 1.7 percent in Shenzhen. The
country's largest developer by sales was also helped by positive
sales in August that reached 15.3 billion yuan ($2.50 billion),
up 9.4 percent from a month ago.
But Sunac China tumbled 4.4 percent after Hong
Kong media reported that the company won the tender for a
Beijing site for a record 73,099 yuan per buildable square
metre, a high price which suggested the plot would be profitable
only if future homes are sold for as much as 150,000 yuan per
square metre.