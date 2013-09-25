* HSI +0.1 pct, H-shares +0.2 pct, CSI300 +0.1 pct
* Official media confirm Sept 29 as Shanghai trade zone
launch
* China Merchants hit more than 2-year high, Goldman upgrade
helps
* China property weak again, land use controls reported
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Sept 25 Hong Kong and China shares
inched higher in early Wednesday trade, as investors welcomed
official confirmation of the Sept. 29 launch of Shanghai's free
trade zone, seen as an testbed for financial reforms.
At midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-shares was up 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index edged up 0.3 percent.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.1 percent to 23,210.2
points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.2 percent.
"Other than some news-driven moves like the Shanghai free
trade zone, there hasn't been a lot of fresh buying, a lot of
rotation is going on," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales.
Shanghai-based ports-to-logistics conglomerate China
Merchants Holdings came off its highest intra-day
level in more than two years to go into the midday break up 5.2
percent.
It is now up nearly 36 percent from its Aug. 25 close.
Goldman Sachs analysts on Wednesday upgraded China Merchants
Holdings H-share from "neutral" to "buy," saying the company
could benefit from more efficient Shanghai port operations under
the free trade zone initiative.
In the mainland, Shanghai International Port
jumped 5.6 percent and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
climbed 1.9 percent.
Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd
, which rose by the 10 percent limit on Tuesday, was
again up that much. Shanghai Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone
Development Co Ltd also spiked 10 percent.
The Shanghai city government declined to comment further on
the free trade zone at its regularly-scheduled weekly press
conference on Wednesday morning, saying details "will be
revealed at a relevant time".
Retail and other tourism-related counters were also strong
ahead of a week-long holiday starting next Tuesday. Beijing
Wangfujing Departmental Stores soared 10 percent in
Shanghai, while Macau casino counters were also stronger.
Chinese sports brands Li Ning and ANTA Sports
also posted robust gains, up 4.7 and 3.3 percent,
respectively. If gains hold, this will be ANTA's second-straight
advance since finishing on Monday at its lowest since early
August.
Credit Suisse earlier this week issued a note advising
clients to buy ANTA's stock on weakness. UBS said concerns of a
weak performance at a trade fair this week were overdone.
The Chinese property sector was again weaker after official
media reported that Jiangsu issued rules requiring local
governments in the province to obtain provincial approval before
acquiring and selling land-use rights.
Poly Real Estate fell 1.5 percent in Shanghai
and China Vanke shed 0.7 percent in Shenzhen. In
Hong Kong, China Resources Land dropped 2 percent
while China Overseas Land was down 0.9 percent.