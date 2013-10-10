* HSI -0.8 pct, H-shares -1.1 pct, CSI300 -1 pct
* Tariff cuts hurt most China power producers on expected
margin impact
* China brokers sink after Alipay buys Tianhong stake
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 10 Hong Kong shares tested their
lowest in a month in early Thursday trade, with mainland China
markets also weaker, as power producers fell following cuts to
on-grid prices of thermal electricity that could hurt their
margins.
The market's focus will be on a batch of China data that
could start to appear this week: September figures for money
supply and loan growth are due by Oct. 15, trade data on Oct.
12, inflation on Oct. 14, with third quarter GDP due Oct. 18.
By midday, the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings was down 1 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index shed 0.9 percent. Both had closed on
Wednesday at their highest since Sept. 23.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong sank 1.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index
was down 0.8 percent at 22,844.5 points, briefly dipping
below 22,800 after a bunch of callable bull contracts were taken
out at that level.
Selling pressure had accumulated over the last few sessions
as the Hang Seng Index held above 22,845, a Sept. 30 low for
more than a week, market watchers said. Weak bourse turnover
also magnified the move down.
China Resources Power slid 2.3 percent after
closing on Wednesday at its highest since mid-July. China's
state planning agency has cut the on-grid price of thermal
electricity by 0.01 to 0.025 yuan per KWh across regions.
"The grid price cuts were within expectations, but IPP
margins shouldn't be too adversely affected because coal prices
have fallen by more this year," said Linus Yip, a strategist at
First Shanghai Securities.
Chinese coal prices fell around 16 percent in the first
three quarters of the year due to sluggish demand, putting
miners under strain but reducing costs for power producers.
Chinese brokerages were also weaker on fears of heightened
competition after the online payment affiliate of dominant
Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group is taking
control of Tianhong Asset Management Co to accelerate its push
into online financial services.
Shares of Tianhong shareholder Inner Mongolia Junzheng
Energy & Chemical Industry Co surged the maximum 10
percent limit in Shanghai, while China's largest listed
brokerage Citic Securities fell 2.2 percent
in Hong Kong and 3.4 percent in Shanghai.
But there were gains for Chinese solar panel maker Shunfeng
Photovoltaic International Ltd in Hong Kong.
Its shares surged 12.6 percent to a record high after
China's Wuxi government said the company had been chosen as the
preferred bidder for a stake in the main unit of troubled rival
Suntech Power Holdings Co Ltd.
Gains for Tianjin and Qingdao-related A-share counters in
anticipation of official approval for free-trade zones in the
two Chinese coastal cities were sporadic on Thursday, after
strong gains earlier this week.
Tianjin Port added another 4 percent and is now
up nearly 26 percent this week, while Qingdao Haier
spiked 9.2 percent after more local media reports on the
possibility of free trade zones in other major Chinese cities
following the September launch of one in Shanghai.
But Tianjin Development sank 5.4 percent, while
Tianjin Global slid 4.1 percent.