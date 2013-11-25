* HSI +0.2 pct, H-shares flat, CSI300 +0.6 pct
* Defense-related A-shares lifted by Beijing airspace rules
* Great Wall Motor surges after new model launch at auto
show
* Sinopec sinks after Qingdao oil blast
By Clement Tan and Alice Woodhouse
HONG KONG, Nov 25 China shares bounced off the
day's lows early on Monday, buoying Hong Kong markets, as
weakness for oil giant Sinopec Corp was offset by strength in
defense-related companies after Beijing imposed new rules on
airspace over disputed waters.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.2 percent at
23,732.4 points, still just shy of the year's intra-day high at
23,944.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was flat.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings climbed 0.6 percent after earlier touching its
lowest in about a week, while the Shanghai Composite Index
rose 0.3 percent.
"There looks to be some speculation in defense-related
stocks after Beijing moved to impose new rules, but these stocks
have also risen by quite a bit after the plan for a National
Security Council was announced," said Zhang Qi, a Haitong
Securities analyst based in Shanghai.
Wireless communication equipment manufacturer Shaanxi
Fenghuo Electronics jumped by the 10 percent limit
in Shenzhen, while Jiangxi Hongdu Aviation Industry
spiked 7.5 percent in Shanghai.
Hongdu A-shares are now up 54.4 percent this year, compared
to the 4.4 percent decline for the CSI300 over the same time
period.
China on Saturday published coordinates for a newly
established "East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone",
which covers most of that sea and includes the skies over the
disputed islands.
Beijing warned that it would take "defensive emergency
measures" against aircraft that failed to identify themselves
properly in the airspace, prompting both Washington and Tokyo to
sharply criticise the move.
Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings climbed
2.6 percent to its highest in nearly a month in Hong Kong,
buoyed by sterling listing debuts made by two Chinese technology
companies in New York last Friday.
Great Wall Motor jumped 3.5 percent in
Hong Kong and 8.7 percent in Shanghai on hopes that its newly
launched Harvard H8 model at the Guangzhou Auto Show will buoy
earnings growth.
Chinese insurers listed in Hong Kong slipped as investors
took some profit after strong gains last week, while those
listed in the mainland rose, narrowing a steep divergence for
some of the names in the sector.
Ping An Insurance shed 1 percent in
Hong Kong, but jumped 3 percent in Shanghai. Before Monday, its
H-share listing was trading at a 43.5 percent premium to its
A-share listing, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Chinese oil giant China Petroleum and Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) fell 2.1 percent in Hong Kong and
2.6 percent in Shanghai.
The pipeline explosion in Qingdao, one of China's largest
crude oil import terminals, killed 52 people and prompted calls
for safety checks on the country's oil and gas pipeline network
from President Xi Jinping.