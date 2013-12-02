* HSI +0.6 pct, H-shares +1.1 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct
* Outperforming ChiNext Comp Index dives more than 7 pct
* CSRC announces IPO reforms, signals resumption of new
listings
* Citic Securities H-shares 35 pct above a Nov 14 low
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 2 Mainland Chinese investors took
profit on outperforming penny stocks listed in Shenzhen early,
while brokerages jumped early Monday after China's securities
regulator signalled the likely resumption of initial public
offering approvals as soon as next month.
Large cap counters, particularly banks, outperformed, buoyed
by new rules mandating cash dividends and another announcement
from the State Council, or China's cabinet, on the start of a
preferred share pilot.
Both announcements aimed at streamlining the IPO process
came on the weekend, two weeks after Beijing unveiled an
ambitious economic and social reform agenda.
At 0300 GMT, the CSI300 of the biggest Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.5 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index shed 1 percent. The ChiNext
Composite Index of mostly technology start ups
listed in Shenzhen dived more than 7 percent.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.6 percent to 24,031
points, its highest since end-April 2011. The China Enterprises
Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed
1.1 percent to its highest since February.
Volumes in the first hour of trade were markedly higher,
particularly in Shanghai, as mainland investors rotated into
large cap stocks from small ones. Before Monday, the ChiNext
Composite was up more than 80 percent on the year, compared to
the more than 3 percent loss for the CSI300.
"Most of the penny stocks that have outperformed this year
are trading at ridiculous valuations right now, so investors are
rotating into some of the larger cap names on the reform
measures announced," said Zhang Qi, a Shanghai-based analyst
with Haitong Securities.
"We are expecting more details over the next week or two.
Clients are eager to know if non-institutional investors will
also be eligible for preferred shares," Zhang added.
On Monday, Citic Securities , China's
largest listed brokerage, soared 6.9 percent in Hong Kong and
4.2 percent in Shanghai. China Merchants Securities
surged 10 percent in Shanghai.
Citic has bounced nearly 35 percent from a Nov. 14 trough in
Hong Kong on hopes that it will benefit from moves to liberalise
the mainland's financial sector. Beijing announced details of
its reform agenda late on Nov. 15 after markets had surged after
a version of the document was apparently leaked.
Chinese insurers were also big gainers. Ping An Insurance
climbed 3.5 percent in Hong Kong and 2.4
percent in Shanghai, stretching the premium at which its
H-shares trade over its A-shares to nearly 40 percent.
The broader H-shares outperformed the A-share market in
November and are trading at about a 6 percent premium over
mainland-listed Chinese shares - the biggest gap in more than
three years.
Flows into China-focused equity funds in the week that ended
Nov. 27 swelled to the highest since January, recording positive
net inflows for the eighth time in the past nine weeks,
according to a Macquarie report, citing EPFR data.
Markets were also buoyed on Monday by how China's official
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 51.4 in November,
unchanged from October and better than market expectations for a
reading of 51.1.
A private survey of factory activity in the world's
second-largest economy, seen more focused on small and medium
enterprises, came in at 50.8 in November, down from 50.9 in
October but improving from a preliminary reading of 50.4.