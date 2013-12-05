* HSI -0.3pct, H-shares -0.2 pct, CSI300 -0.1 pct
* Profit taking hits ZTE A-shares after China issues 4G
licenses
* China Mobile outshines rivals after reported Apple iPhone
deal
* China Rongsheng sinks after yet another profit warning
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 5 China shares slipped from
multi-week highs early on Thursday led by telecom equipment
maker ZTE Corp as investors took profits after
Beijing issued long-awaited 4G licenses to China's three biggest
mobile operators.
China Mobile rose, while small rivals China Unicom
and China Telecom erased early gains after
the Wall Street Journal reported that the country's largest
mobile operator has agreed to a deal with Apple Inc to
offer the iPhone on its network.
"People are selling ZTE on the 4G license issue," said a
Shanghai-based dealer with a major Chinese brokerage. ZTE fell
more than 5 percent in Shenzhen, but is still up more than 63
percent on the year.
"The thing about 4G licenses and how ZTE stands to gain from
the increased capital expenditure by the telco operators has
been well anticipated in the last few months," the same dealer
added.
At midday, the Shanghai Composite Index, which
closed on Wednesday at its highest since Sept. 12, was down 0.1
percent. The CSI300 of the biggest Shanghai and
Shenzhen A-share listings also slipped 0.1 percent.
Offshore Chinese markets in Hong Kong were weighed down by
lingering jitters about a cut in U.S. monetary stimulus after
recent economic data came in stronger than expected, with
investors now eyeing Friday's monthly employment report.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.3 percent to 23,653.5
points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top
Chinese listings in Hong Kong dropped 0.2 percent. If losses
hold, this would be their third consecutive daily loss.
The Chinese banking sector was a key drag after central bank
governor Zhou Xiaochuan pledged on Wednesday to quicken interest
rate reforms and unveil a long-awaited deposit insurance system
for banks, reaffirming key reforms laid out by the leadership
last month.
China Merchants Bank slid 1 percent in
Shanghai and 0.4 percent in Hong Kong. Non-banking financials
rose in the onshore market, with Citic Securities up
0.9 percent in Shanghai.
China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd has priced Asia's
biggest initial public offering this year at the top of its
marketing range after rampant investor interest in a company
that converts China's growing pile of bad loans into profits.
Standard Chartered shares tumbled 4.3 percent
after warning that 10 years of record earnings are likely to end
this year, with profit set to fall because of losses in Korea, a
slowdown in its key Asian markets and tougher regulations.
There were also losses for China Rongsheng Heavy Industries
shares, which fell 3.5 percent after the mainland's
largest private shipbuilder said on Wednesday that it expects to
report a substantial full-year loss just months after it
appealed to the government for financial help.
China Longyuan Power shares climbed 1.2 percent in
Hong Kong after reporting a 30 percent rise in wind-power output
in November from a year earlier. Deutsche Bank said this implies
a 10 percent improvement in wind utilization, which is an
achievement given the high base in the fourth quarter last year.