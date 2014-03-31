* HSI +0.3 pct, H-Shares +0.4 pct, CSI300 +0.2 pct
* Zoomlion slides after on poor 2013 earnings
* Shanghai FTZ shares slip after strong gains last week
BEIJING, March 31 Hong Kong shares edged up on
Monday as a selloff in energy and manufacturing heavyweights on
disappointing earnings was offset by strength in gaming stocks
before the release of monthly Macau gambling revenue figures.
Mainland China shares were little changed as some recent
gainers were hit by profit-taking but strength in energy shares
supported the index.
At midday, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.3 percent at
22,127.25 points, while the China Enterprises Index of
the leading offshore Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up 0.4
percent.
The CSI300 of the biggest Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings was up 0.2 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index inched up 0.1 percent.
In Hong Kong, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
Co Ltd tumbled 6.9 percent after the
construction equipment maker reported a 48 percent drop in 2013
earnings due to weak market demand.
CNOOC Ltd slid 5 percent after China's top
offshore oil producer missed analysts' forecasts with an 11
percent drop in 2013 net profit.
But casinos jumped, with Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd
up 2.9 percent and Sands China Ltd up 2.5
percent.
"Speculators are buying Macau gaming stocks on the hope that
the data will be good, and will sell them after the data is
issued," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities vice president
for equity sales in Hong Kong.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co Ltd
climbed 8.2 percent, reversing losses made after the company on
Thursday released disappointing earnings.
On the mainland exchanges, shares in companies with
connections to the Shanghai free trade zone dived, with Shanghai
Oriental Pearl (Group) dropping 10 percent, its
daily limit, and Shanghai New World Co declining 6.5
percent.
These shares had jumped in previous sessions after mainland
media reported that officials would further relax investment
restrictions on foreign investment in the zone.
Shanghai Jinfeng Investment slumped 8.8 percent
as investors took profits after a seven-day winning streak
following news that property developer Greenland Group will
inject 65.5 billion yuan ($10.60 billion) of assets into Jinfeng
in a backdoor listing.
Energy shares jumped after news reports that the Shanghai
Futures Exchange and China Electricity Council plan to launch
power futures, with SDIC Power Holding Co gaining
5.3 percent and Guangzhou Hongli OPTO-Electronic Co
jumping 9.3 percent.
(Reporting By Natalie Thomas; Editing by Chris Gallagher)