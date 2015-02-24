* HSI -0.6 pct, H-shares -0.3 pct
* HSBC's Hong Kong shares fall 4 pct, at lowest since Sept
2012
* Casino stocks under pressure on profit-taking
* Hutchison, Cheung Kong, SHKP to report earnings this week
HONG KONG, Feb 24 Hong Kong stocks fell on
Tuesday, with HSBC Plc leading the slide after disappointed
earnings, and casino stocks were under pressure as investors
locked in gains while awaiting earnings reports from blue chips
later this week.
The Hang Seng index, which has risen the past six
sessions, slid 0.6 percent to 24,694.03 points by the lunch
break. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was down 0.3 percent to 12,005.07 points.
Mainland China markets, which have been closed since Feb. 18
for the Lunar New Year holiday, reopen on Wednesday. Hong Kong
reopened on Monday.
"Investors are cautiously bullish on the mainland markets
and are anticipating a strong start as they reopen," said Alex
Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group.
Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC dropped 4
percent after the UK emerging markets-focused bank reported a
deeper-than-expected 17 percent slide in annual pretax profit
and cut its earnings target.
HSBC stocks fell to as low as HK$69.15, their weakest since
September 2012, before recovering slightly to be down 3.3
percent for the day at HK$69.60. Shares of its Hong Kong
subsidiary Hang Seng Bank were down 1.6 percent.
Conglomerate Hutchison Whampoa and property group
Cheung Kong will report yearly earnings on Thursday.
Sun Hung Kai Properties and New World Development
are due to announce results on Friday.
Shares of casino operator remained weak as investors locked
in gains. Galaxy Entertainment was down 2.5 percent
and Sands China lost 2.4 percent.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)