By Pete Sweeney
| SHANGHAI, June 29
SHANGHAI, June 29 China's stock markets closed
sharply lower on Monday after a frantically volatile day of
trading, despite surprise monetary easing moves by the central
bank at the weekend.
The People's Bank of China had said one of the goals of
Saturday's decision to cut both lending rates and reserve
requirements at some banks was to stabilise stock market
fluctuations, but Monday's trade saw wild swings.
The chaotic trading day was an uncomfortable backdrop for
policymakers in Beijing, where delegates from 57 countries
gathered to witness the signing of the articles of agreement for
a Chinese-led development bank, which is expected to rival
institutions such as the World Bank and the Asian Development
Bank.
At one point in the early afternoon the CSI300 index
of the largest listed firms in Shanghai and Shenzhen
was down over 7 percent, but less than an hour later it had
recovered almost completely and crossed back into positive
territory, leading to speculation that state-owned asset
management companies had intervened to prop up the market at the
last minute.
Even so, the CSI300 index closed down 3.3 percent
at 4,191.55 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 3.3 percent to 4,054.86 points, falling below its 100-day
moving average for the first time since the rally began in the
third quarter of 2014.
Hong Kong markets also dropped over 2 percent, with
investors running for cover, worried that Greece might default
in the middle of a Chinese stock market rout, amplifying the
downside.
The sudden collapse of mainland equity markets has wiped a
combined 16.35 trillion yuan ($2.63 trillion) off market
capitalisation - more than the GDP of Brazil - since a June 12
peak, dealing substantial damage to retail investors' confidence
in just a few short weeks.
Lu Yahu, a 40-year-old stock investor, said he would use any
rebound as a chance to sell off his remaining stocks, as he's
convinced the bull run is dead.
"With this sort of slump, are we still in a bull market? Of
course not," said Lu, who said he was facing losses of up to 40
percent after buying shares in a Chinese automaker.
"Don't believe in rhetoric about the 'slow bull' in state
media," he added.
"I have no confidence in China's economy. It's not going to
get better in the next 20 years."
SELL OFF
One internet finance company Qiaoniu.com, which lends
investors money to buy stocks, urged clients to get out of the
market by 2:30 pm, or the lender would force them to.
"In order to avoid unnecessary losses, stock investors,
please evacuate your positions," said the company in an online
statement picked by local media and circulated widely online.
The company, which has over 100,000 members, had lent over
2.7 billion yuan to investors as of April. It pulled the posting
in the afternoon, saying it was a mistake, and did not answer
calls requesting comment.
Market analysts blamed the destabilising influence of
leverage in the market for the enduring weakness, aggravated by
a lack of economic data to support a rally that had seen major
indexes rise as much as 150 percent by early June.
"The rapid growth of leverage over the past year is a key
point of difference between now and 2008, when the bursting of
the bubble left the financial system unscathed," wrote Mark
Williams of Capital Economics in a research note, noting that
margin positions at around $350 billion were equivalent to 3.5
percent of the country's GDP.
"This is already a huge amount, but the use of borrowed
money to speculate on stocks goes far beyond those with accounts
at the regulated brokers."
However, pessimism is not universal. In the past sharp
corrections have ultimately proven to be buying opportunities
after markets have calmed down, and some are still betting there
are more good times to come.
Fu Haizhong, a 74-year old investor who spoke to Reuters
from a trading room in downtown Shanghai, was already bargain
shopping.
"Look," he said, pointing at his trading terminal screen. "I
bought China National Nuclear Power when it was at
its lowest today. I'll sell when it rises. If not today, then
tomorrow. If not tomorrow, then the day after tomorrow."
($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Sue-Lin Wong, Samuel Shen and the
Shanghai Newsroom; by Saikat Chatterjee in HONG KONG and Vikram
Subhedar in LONDON; Editing by Will Waterman)